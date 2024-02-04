Lake lifestyle: $1.2 million waterfront home hits the market in Portage Lakes

If you're looking for a retreat that'll convince you that you're not in Ohio, this home, with all the essentials needed for lake life, might be one to consider. But it does come with a price.

A waterfront home on Portage Lakes at 3812 Heron Watch Drive in Akron is for sale for $1.285 million, listed by Engel and Völkers Distinct Real Estate.

According to the listing, the home was custom-built in 2015 on a .155-acre lot on Portage Lakes East Reservoir. At 4,464 square feet, the colonial style home has five bedrooms, three full and one half bathrooms and a heated and cooled three-car garage with a lift for a fourth car.

The four-story home is located in the Heron Watch community, giving prospective owners access to six other lakes through channels, which can be utilized recreationally year-round.

Inside, the chef's kitchen takes center stage with built-in appliances, including an Electrolux refrigerator, a walk-in pantry and granite counter tops. Not to mention you can take in the water views from the living room windows while you cook.

Also on the main floor is the primary suite complete with lake views, deck access, two walk-in closets and an en suite "glamour" bathroom.

One unique element of the home is a hidden bonus room on the third floor. It has hidden access behind bookshelves that the previous owners used as a "man cave."

The fourth floor serves as a recreation or game room.

The finished lower level has walk-out access to the covered patio area in addition to another living space with a fireplace and a kitchenette with a bar.

The outdoor features of the home are perhaps the most appealing. With a two-tier patio, gas fire pit and a private dock with a boat lift, the backyard space has everything one would need to entertain outdoors and enjoy lake life. Not to mention the private balconies off the living room and primary suite on the main floor, off the den on the third floor and off the rec room on the fourth floor.

The previous owners spent more than $180,000 on updates since buying the home, the listing notes, including landscape and hardscape, a second laundry room on the lower level, surge protection for the home, custom power-operated shades, the boat lift, car lift and more.

The home is one of only 14 lots in Heron Watch that back up to the water, said Inna Muravin, principal broker with Engel & Völkers.

"They don't go on the market very often," she said.

Why consider buying a property in Portage Lakes?

There's an obvious appeal of having a home in Portage Lakes: living on the water. What makes this property stand out is that it's in the Heron Watch development, a newer, more uniform community compared to the majority of Portage Lakes, which is considered to be made up of older neighborhoods, Muravin said.

"It's very unique that [Heron Watch] has a really nice community feel but it still has the water access that people want to be on," she said. "There are newer condominiums [in Portage Lakes] but for the most part, it's older homes."

Muravin, who's lived in the area for several years, did note that a lot of the older properties have been updated and some have even been torn down and rebuilt, but they are not in actual developments.

Heron Watch has its perks, such as being the only community on the lakefront with a common boardwalk on the waterside. It also has a prime location with a closer proximity to the highway compared to other parts of the lake that are farther out making it easier to get to restaurants, stores and schools.

There are six restaurants and a winery right on the water, each with docks so visitors can park their boats there, making it very accessible, Muravin said.

"I can't think of any other lake that has as much real estate as Portage Lakes and has all the accessibility," she said. "It's a really cool gem we're very fortunate to have here in northeast Ohio."

Worried about water traffic during the summer? Muravin said there are lake rules that help with that. There are certain areas and time periods allowed for different speeds and for different activities such as boating and jet skiing, which allows for more safety on the water and for lower traffic and calmer waters at certain times for those who live on the lake.

And expect to see the water sheriffs patrolling regularly to make sure the rules are being abided by.

