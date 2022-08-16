Lake Local school board appoints new member

Lake Local Schools Board of Education

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Voted to fill the board vacancy created by the passing of longtime board member David VanderKaay.

DISCUSSION: The board appointed Scot Nabors as the newest member, effective Aug. 15. He will serve through December 31, 2023.

Nabors is a corporate security specialist at Farmers Insurance Group, where he has worked since 2016. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Arkansas Grantham. Nabors also served in the Marine Corps Reserve from 2008-2017.

He belongs to several civic and professional organizations, including the American Legion, ASIS International and Association of Threat Assessment Professionals. He is also a Lake youth coach in baseball, basketball, football and softball.

Nabors has been in the Lake community for 30 years and graduated from Lake High School. He and his wife, Angela, have two children, Reagan (8) and Trenton (6). Both attend Lake Local Schools.

“It’s an honor to serve the district that I graduated from and it’s special to have my own children going through the same district,” Nabors said. “I look forward to serving the community and plan on running for the seat in 2023.”

OTHER ACTION:

Board member Deb Cain received a 15-years of service certificate from Reno Contipelli of the Ohio School Board Association.

Approved the school bus routes for the 2022-23 school year.

Approved certified and non-certified personnel contracts, tutors and personnel supplements, cafeteria personnel, mentors and support teachers for the upcoming school year.

Accepted the following donations: $4,300 from the Lake Academic Boosters Endowment Fund for the Tom Tod Program; $25,000 from the Lake Academic Boosters Endowment Fund for VEX Robots for grades two through 6; Over $4,800 from over 24 donors for the David VanderKaay Memorial Scholarship.

UP NEXT: Meets 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Lake Elementary cafetorium.

Patricia Faulhaber

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Lake Local Board of Education appoints new member Scot Nabors