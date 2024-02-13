Lake Local shooting victims honored with scholarship, musical arrangement

Melissa Dunham, from left, and her children - Renee, 15, Amber, 12 and Evan, 9 - were shot and killed by their husband and father in August. The family of the Dunhams have started a scholarship for a Lake High School senior in their memory. Donations are being accepted for the scholarship.

LAKE TWP. – A decade ago, Angelita Laymon was looking for a scout troop for her young daughter. What she found was something more than she could have imagined.

She found Melissa Dunham.

Through the years of scouting, Laymon and Dunham became friends. So did their daughters — Dunham's oldest daughter, Renee, was the same age as Laymon's daughter.

As the pair's friendship grew during the next 10 years, they became family. They supported each other's professional dreams and their extended families grew closer.

"She was an amazing person," Laymon said.

Six months ago, that bond was shattered. Their lives forever changed when Melissa Dunham's husband shot and killed Dunham, 42, and their three children, Renee, 15, Amber, 12 and Evan, 9, inside their Lake Township home. He then died by suicide. Their bodies were found Aug. 24.

"My loss in this is not only friendship. She made me better," Laymon said, as tears began to flow and her voice shaking. "She was great."

Dunham family honored by new scholarship for Lake Local students

In honor of Dunham and her children, the extended Dunham family has created a scholarship for Lake Local students. Dunham was a graduate and her children attended the school district.

"We want to honor them and the impact their lives made on those around them. It is our hope this scholarship will be a way to keep contributing to this community as they would have," said Melissa's sister, Valerie Murphy-Daugherty. "We want to give others a chance to continue the positive impact of paying it forward as Melissa taught not only her children but everyone around her."

The Lake Community Hope Scholarship will provide annual assistance to graduating Lake High School seniors who have demonstrated "exceptional engagement" in extracurricular activities and community service beyond school.

The scholarship, managed through the Stark Community Foundation, will first be awarded to a 2025 graduating senior. Applications will be available in December.

Donations are being accepted for the scholarship fund. Donations can be made by visiting the Stark County Foundation website at www.starkcf.org/give-lakehope.

Donations can be made to The Lake Community Hope Scholarship in honor of Melissa Dunham and her children - Renee, Amber and Evan - using this QR code.

Laymon said her friend was generous, always looking for ways that she could help. She participated in various community service projects and she got others involved, too.

The scholarship embodies Dunham and the values she taught her children, Laymon said.

"She told (her kids') swim team coach that if someone couldn't afford it, she would help," Laymon said. "She was so giving. She always found us opportunities to contribute and give back."

Besides their community service, the Dunham children — and their mother — were involved in many activities from Girls Scouts and Boys Scouts, to the Lake YMCA swim team, to the marching band, baseball, track and Girls on the Run.

The family was busy, Laymon said, but Dunham believed those activities were beneficial for building character in her children.

'Melissa had the unique ability to see what people are capable of.'

All of Dunham's best qualities came through in her kids, she said.

"Melissa had the unique ability to see what people are capable of," Laymon said. "She brought that out in people."

It's been a tough road for so many, she said. The tragedy brought out the best in the community. Everyone was touched by the Dunhams in some way and the entire community was looking for ways to be supportive, she added.

"People truly cared and wanted to be generous and supportive. It was just too much all at once. Val had mentioned to us a while back they wanted to create a scholarship," Laymon said. "We wanted to find a way to carry on."

The loss has been difficult on the kids. From the Girl Scout troop to the marching band to swim team members, the kids are trying to process what happened, she added.

"She really connected people," Laymon said. "Everyone wants to do something because the loss has been so profound. It affected all of us at such a deep level. It's all been overwhelming."

Dunham, a partner in the accounting firm of Bober Markey Fedorovich, was a role model for the kids because of her poise and conversation skills.

Laymon's daughter, Natalie, channels Dunham while competing in speech and debate. She wears a button with Dunham's picture that says "Melissa Mode."

A song for the Dunhams

The Lake Band and the Band Boosters are also doing their part to remember the Dunham children.

They are seeking donations to commission an original arrangement in memory of Renee, Amber and Evan.

The commissioned piece will not only commemorate the Dunham children but also aid in the healing process of the band members.

The Lake High School Symphonic Winds will perform the piece at the spring concert under the direction of its composer, Dr. Andrew Boysen Jr. Boysen is a professor of music at the University of New Hampshire.

According to the donation webpage, the idea came after a memorial service for the family. Several people in attendance commented that the music provided by a brass ensemble was comforting.

The Lake Band is trying to raise $10,000. To donate toward the symphonic piece, visit http://tinyurl.com/yck8c73r.

Recently, while judging a speech competition, Laymon heard the term post-traumatic growth.

"I had to Google it. I was intrigued," she explained. "It's a situation that changes you in some way. That builds you into a different person. I hope this scholarship makes us stronger. We're all victims of this. But we are stronger in some way and in the future we can focus on their light instead of the actual situation."

