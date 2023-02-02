Lake Mary student arrested for selling pot brownies on campus, sending 1 to the hospital

A Lake Mary High School student was arrested after selling pot brownies that send another student to the hospital Wednesday, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators arrived at the school and spoke with the school resource officer, who said a student bought and ate one of the brownies at school, and had to be transported due to a reaction, according to an arrest report.

Deputies met with the student selling the brownies and her mother, who came to the high school, the report states. The student and the mother both told deputies they didn’t know the brownies contained marijuana. They also told deputy that they both had marijuana in their system.

A piece of the brownie tested positive for marijuana, according to the arrest report.

Inside the student’s backpack, deputies also found a pill bottle containing burnt ashes and residue of marijuana, which had a strong odor of marijuana coming from it, the arrest report states. The teen told authorities she did not know what it was or why it was in her backpack.

The teen was arrested for selling marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to the Seminole County Juvenile Assessment Center.

