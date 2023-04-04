Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
Story at a glance
According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s “Most Probable 24-Month Study” published in March, Lake Mead was projected to have dropped to approximately 1,043.06 feet (above sea level).
But, as of Monday morning, Lake Mead’s water level was at 1,045.91, almost 3 feet above the projected level.
As of one week ago, snowpack has built the Snow Water Equivalent (SWE) stored in the Colorado Rockies to 158% of the average.
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to water and Lake Mead, every little bit helps, right?
That is proving to be correct this spring as the water level at Lake Mead fights to stay above the most recent projections put out by the government.
End-of-month projections for Lake Mead
Lake Mead’s elevation is shown as feet above sea level.
Elevation as of April 3: 1,045.92
Source: US Bureau of Reclamation
DATE
JAN 2023
FEB 2023
MAR 2023
MAR 2023
1040.83
1042.84
1043.06
APR 2023
1035.85
1038.85
1036.30
MAY 2023
1030.53
1034.56
1031.53
JUN 2023
1026.47
1031.89
1030.27
JUL 2023
1026.03
1032.57
1031.33
AUG 2023
1026.87
1033.30
1034.15
SEP 2023
1025.71
1033.07
1034.27
OCT 2023
1025.05
1032.41
1033.56
NOV 2023
1024.47
1031.45
1032.40
DEC 2023
1026.91
1033.42
1034.62
JAN 2024
1029.90
1036.50
1037.18
FEB 2024
1032.11
1038.75
1038.96
MAR 2024
1030.15
1036.81
1036.75
APR 2024
1024.58
1031.42
1031.07
MAY 2024
1018.58
1025.52
1024.97
JUN 2024
1013.71
1020.71
1020.33
JUL 2024
1012.27
1019.21
1018.91
AUG 2024
1012.10
1018.94
1019.17
SEP 2024
1010.38
1017.18
1017.68
OCT 2024
1012.92
1017.07
1017.88
NOV 2024
1014.13
1015.99
1016.77
DEC 2024
1017.57
1017.58
1018.52
JAN 2025
—
1020.81
1021.42
As shown in the graphic below, Lake Mead’s water level did rise at the beginning of this year, followed by a small drop. However, partially due to recent rain in the area, the water level stabilized for a few days before rising almost half a foot at the end of March. Since then, the level of the lake has dropped again by about half a foot.
To the northeast, Lake Powell has shown signs of life and has risen more than a foot over the last month after dropping to a new all-time low in mid-March. Many people are speculating that the Bureau of Reclamation will allow Lake Powell to benefit from the melting snowpack in Colorado before Lake Mead.
Snowpack reaches 158% of normal to quench Las Vegas, all Colorado River water users
As of one week ago, snowpack has built the Snow Water Equivalent (SWE) stored in the Colorado Rockies to 158% of the average. That was up about 8% in only one week.
Meet the fish Lake Mead officials don’t want you to feed
Currently, Lake Mead is a little over 5 feet higher than the record-low hit on July 27, 2022, when the water level was measured at 1,040.71. According to the latest projection from the Bureau of Reclamation, published before the recent rain, Lake Mead could drop to 1,036.9 feet by the end of April, just over 9 feet lower than its current level.
