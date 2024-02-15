Lake Metroparks holding three events on Presidents Day

Feb. 15—Lake Metroparks announced it will be holding three events Feb. 19, Presidents Day.

At Farmpark, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., families are invited to "Farmer Monday."

Experience a day on the farm, milk a cow, learn about cheese making, meet favorite farm animals and more, according to a news release. Attendees can also participate in hands-on farm-themed activities and discover where food and clothing come from.

People also can meet baby farm animals, including lambs, goats and newborn calf Cinnamon. They also can discover the world of horses, explore being a junior vet, go for a wagon ride, see how maple syrup is made and learn about the world of hydroponics.

"Visitors will see how busy farmers are in the winter," Farmpark Event Manager Andy McGovern stated in the release. "There are animals to take care of, maple syrup to produce and preparation for planting in the spring."

Kids also can play in the Fun Time on the Farm Indoor Play Area.

Regular Farmpark admission of $7 to $9 or membership applies. Farmpark members, children younger than 2, and active military and their families are admitted for free.

Farmpark is located at 8800 Euclid Chardon Road in Kirtland.

Meanwhile, "Fun Day: Lost World" is taking place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Penitentiary Glen Reservation.

At this free event for all ages, attendees can explore some of the plants and animals that once lived in the region through activities and games. There will be interactive exhibits, demonstrations, games, activities and live animal chats and people may even see a life-sized mastodon, the release stated.

"Not only will people learn about some of the animals that used to live in Ohio, but they'll also learn why these animals are no longer here and discover ways to protect the animals that still call Ohio home," Interpretive Naturalist Tony Gazso stated in the release.

Penitentiary Glen Reservation is located at 8668 Kirtland Chardon Road in Kirtland.

Lake Metroparks also is hosting "Environmental Learning Center Open House: Craftacular Nature Day" from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jordan Creek Park.

Those who love crafts are invited to come explore what nature has to offer to help people make their own personal creations.

Colors, textures and a variety of materials await. Families can participate in hands-on activities including birch tree wall art, upcycle DIY beads, build a tree toy workshop and an earthworks nature hike, according to the release

"You don't need to be gifted in the arts to enjoy different ways to create crafts and art," Outdoor Education Manager Heather Freeman stated in the release. "We hope that families will have fun and get inspired by nature."

Admission is free for all ages.

Jordan Creek Park is located at 7250 Alexander Road in Concord Township.