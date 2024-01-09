Lake Metroparks hosting 'Weather Day'

Jan. 9—Lake Metroparks announced it will be hosting "Environmental Learning Center Open House: Weather Day" Jan. 15 to give families the chance to learn about weather and climate through hands-on activities and demonstrations.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jordan Creek Park, participants can explore the outdoors, regardless of the weather, through hikes and scavenger hunts, according to a news release. Inside the Environmental Learning Center, they can explore natural sciences through interactive exhibits.

"Families can be part of a live demonstration of lake effect snow and why we experience it in northeast Ohio," Lake Metroparks Outdoor Education Manage Heather Freeman stated in the release. "There will be lots of interactive activities that will be a fun way to learn about the weather around us."

For more information visit goto.lakemetroparks.com.

Jordan Creek Park is located at 7250 Alexander Road in Concord Township.