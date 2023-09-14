Lake Metroparks reopens Canine Meadow pond

Sep. 13—Lake Metroparks has reopened the pond at Canine Meadow Dog Park after a six-day closure.

The park district announced the reopening in a Sept. 11 Facebook post. It initially reported closing the pond on Sept. 5, with Park Services Director Tom Adair stating that staff saw what "looked like algae."

"They saw the algae and figured, 'Better safe than sorry, let's close it and then take a test,'" said Lee Homyock, administrator for the neighboring Lake Metroparks Farmpark.

"Just because there's algae, doesn't mean that there's a bacteria issue," he added.

The park district was cleared to reopen the pond after recent tests, Homyock said, with the samples being collected by Aqua Doc. The lab tested for fecal coliform, which he called "an indicator of bacteria."

"They put the bottle in under the water, so it's not just taken off the top," Homyock added.

He said that the algae bloom was also treated.

Homyock added that this was the pond's first closure this year.

"We follow the same guidelines that a pond or water source, including Lake Erie, would use for human swimming," he said.

"We monitor at least once a month," Homyock said. "If we see any indications, we start testing. If it actually had a failing test, we would continue to test every few days until it passed."

The pond had been below the safe swimming threshold for fecal coliform after Aug. 24 testing, he said.

Canine Meadow Dog Park is located at 9010 Euclid-Chardon Road, Kirtland. According to the park webpage, it includes a 2.57-acre large dog area, a 1.02-acre small dog area and the 1.84-acre pond.

A list of park rules and etiquette are available at bit.ly/3DffUkw.