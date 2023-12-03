Lake Metroparks to start taking 2024 shelter reservations

Dec. 3—For those looking to host a family reunion, birthday party, graduation party, company picnic or any special gathering, Lake Metroparks announced that Lake County residents can start making their reservations for 22 shelters throughout the county beginning Dec. 4 for all of 2024, unless noted.

Open reservations begin on Dec. 7. Reserve a shelter at lakemetroparks.com or call the Registration Department at 440-358-7275 or 800-669-9226.

The following are the available shelters (Ohio fishing licenses required for fishing at any park):

—Beaty Landing (East) — Located on East Walnut Street in Painesville, the shelter capacity is 75, and it has electricity. Park amenities include flush restrooms, a fire ring, hiking trails, Grand River fishing access and canoe/kayak access.

—Blair Ridge Park — Located on Blair Road in Leroy Township, the shelter capacity is 75 and it has electricity. Park amenities include pit restrooms, a fire ring and pond fishing (catch and release). It is open March 1 through Dec. 31.

—Chagrin River Park — Reeves Road — Located on Reeves Road in Willoughby, the shelter capacity is 75, and it has electricity. Park amenities include flush restrooms, a playground, drinking water, hiking trails (some paved), fishing in the Chagrin River, a sledding hill, sand volleyball court and a recreational field.

—Chagrin River Park — Rural Drive — Located on Rural Drive in Eastlake, the shelter capacity is 75 and it has electricity. Park amenities feature flush restrooms, a playground, drinking water, hiking trails (some paved) and fishing in the Chagrin River.

—Chapin Forest Reservation — Forest — Located on Route 306 in Kirtland, the shelter capacity is 40 and there is no electricity. Park amenities include pit restrooms, a playground and hiking trails. Shelter has limited access in the winter. It is open May 1 through Nov. 30.

—Chapin Forest Reservation — Quarry — Located on Route 306 in Kirtland, the shelter capacity is 60, and there is no electricity. Park amenities include pit restrooms, hiking trails and pond fishing. It is open April 1 through Nov. 30.

—Chapin Forest Reservation — Twin Ponds — Located on Hobart Road in Kirtland, the shelter capacity is 75 and has a fireplace and electricity. Park amenities include flush restrooms, a playground, hiking trails, pond fishing, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, recreational field and sand-court volleyball April 1 through Nov. 30.

—Concord Woods Nature Park — Located on Spear Road in Concord Township, the shelter capacity is 75, and it has a fireplace and electricity. Park amenities feature pit restrooms, a playground, hiking trails and pond fishing.

—Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park — East — Located on Huntington Beach Drive in Fairport Harbor, the shelter capacity is 50 and is located on the beach with a sandy base and has no electricity. Park amenities include flush restrooms, a volleyball court, fire ring and a swim area nearby. Paddle rentals and concessions available during the summer season only, weather permitting. Between Memorial Day Weekend through Labor Day, the shelter is available to reserve on weekends only.

—Girdled Road Reservation — Skok Meadow — Located on Concord Hambden Road in Concord Township, the shelter capacity is 75, and it has electricity. Park amenities feature flush restrooms, a fire ring, hiking trails and pond fishing.

—Girdled Road Reservation — South — Located on Radcliffe Road in Concord Township, the shelter capacity is 75, and it has a fireplace and electricity. Park amenities include pit restrooms, a playground, hiking trails, pond fishing, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

—Gully Brook Park — Located on River Road in Willoughby Hills, the shelter capacity is 75 and has electricity. Park amenities include flush restrooms, drinking water, a fire ring near the shelter, a playground and a hiking trail.

—Helen Hazen Wyman Park — Located on Painesville Warren Road in Concord Township, alongside Big Creek, the shelter capacity is 75 and has electricity. Park amenities feature pit restrooms, a fire ring, a playground, fishing in the Grand River and Big Creek and a recreational field.

—Hidden Lake — Located on Kniffen Road in Leroy Township, the year-round indoor/outdoor shelter has a total capacity of 80. It has a heated indoor area available for a $25 utility fee, a fireplace and electricity. Park amenities feature flush restrooms, hiking trails, pond fishing, canoe/kayak access and an archery range.

—Hidden Valley Park — Located on Klasen Road in Madison Township, alongside the Grand River, the shelter capacity is 75 and has electricity. Park amenities include pit restrooms, a playground, fire ring, hiking trails, fishing in the Grand River and a winter sledding hill.

—Jordan Creek Park — Located on Alexander Road in Concord Township, the shelter capacity is 75 and has electricity. Park amenities feature flush restrooms, Adventure Play, drinking water and hiking trails, including access to the Greenway Corridor and Chair Factory Falls.

—Lake Erie Bluffs — Located on Lane Road in Perry Township on the shores of Lake Erie, the shelter capacity is 74 and has a fireplace and electricity. Park amenities include flush restrooms, drinking water, hiking trails, scenic overlooks, a 50-foot observation tower, access to the Lake Erie shoreline and fishing (Ohio fishing license required). Additional rental fees apply.

—Lakeshore Reservation — Lakeview (West) — Located on Lockwood Road in North Perry Village, on the shores of Lake Erie, the shelter capacity is 75. It has electricity, and park amenities include flush restrooms, a fire ring, hiking trails (some paved), a sundial, and access to the Lake Erie shoreline.

—Lakeshore Reservation — Shadyside (East) — Located on Lockwood Road in North Perry Village, on the shores of Lake Erie, the shelter capacity is 75. It has electricity, and park amenities feature flush restrooms, hiking trails (some paved), a sundial, and access to the Lake Erie shoreline.

—Penitentiary Glen Reservation — Rabbit Run — Located on Kirtland-Chardon Road in Kirtland, the shelter capacity is 75. It has electricity and park amenities include accessible facilities, flush restrooms, drinking water, fire ring, hiking trails (some paved), Nature Play area, Nature Center with gift shop, the Kevin P. Clinton Wildlife Center Yard, pond fishing, snowshoeing and a bridle trail.

—Riverview Park — Located on Bailey Road in Madison Township alongside the Grand River, the shelter capacity is 75. Shelter has electricity and amenities feature pit restrooms, a fire ring near the shelter, hiking trails, access to the Grand River and a winter sledding hill.

—Veterans Park — Located on Hopkins Road in Mentor, the shelter capacity is 75. It has a fireplace and electricity. Park amenities are flush restrooms, a playground, hiking trails and pond fishing.