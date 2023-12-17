Lake Michigan levels could continue to drop

Dec. 17—LELAND — Rising and falling Lake Michigan water levels are nothing new at Leland Harbor, and Harbormaster Jeremy Anderson wasn't too worried about the latest levels forecast.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicts lakes Michigan and Huron average levels in May 2024 will most likely be 6 inches below the same month in 2023. Anderson said he's seen reports that they could continue to drop by a foot or more by 2025.

If anything, it'll be a welcome relief from record-high water levels in 2020 and 2021 that were breaching the harbor break wall, he said.

"I think we're just in one of those cycles, and I think we'll be fine," he said.

Drier conditions across the Great Lakes Basin in 2023 are the cause, said Keith Kompoltowicz, USACoE's chief of hydraulics and hydrology in Detroit. Total precipitation across the lakes Michigan-Huron basin over the past 12 months is nearly 4 inches below normal.

Water levels are already well into their annual decline for the winter, and if their annual rise in spring and summer goes as the Corps predicts they will, they'll be close to long-term average levels for the month, charts show.

That would bring the two big lakes up to 578.8 feet above the International Great Lakes Datum — analogous to sea level and measured from a point at the mouth of the St. Lawrence Seaway, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Average levels were 579.66 feet above the datum in May 2023, and even higher at 579.92 feet above the datum in May 2022.

"We're not projecting, certainly, any record low levels over the next six months, but certainly the record highs that were recently experienced over the last three, four years are fresh in everybody's minds still," Kompoltowicz said.

El Niño conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean shifting the Pacific jet stream south and bringing a warmer and drier winter to the Great Lakes region is one factor in the prediction, Kompoltowicz said. But other global circulation patterns can affect the climate and, therefore, lake levels, too.

Warmer weather should typically lead to lower evaporation rates out of the Great Lakes, since the most evaporation occurs as cold air moves over the warmer waters, Kompoltowicz said. Outbreaks of cold, Arctic air could cause this while ice is still forming, potentially pushing lake levels toward the lower end of the corps' prediction.

"A winter with above-average evaporation could mean a continued lowering of levels, but as we get into the spring, if it rains a lot it could replenish things, so to speak," he said.

Measurements dating to 1918 show that swings from high waters to low and everything in between are not unusual, Kompoltowicz said. There's still a ways to go before lake levels that so recently were causing erosion and other concerns would be low enough to cause issues on the opposite end of the spectrum, such as shallow channel depths.

"But certainly it's something we're going to watch to see if conditions continue to lead to lowering levels," he said.

In Leland, Anderson said he's seen lakewide levels rise and fall through the years, but one thing is all but certain: The harbor will need dredging each year as lake currents move around sand and form shoals.

"We're pretty much stuck dredging every single year," he said.