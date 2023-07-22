Lake Nebagamon man accused of fifth OWI

Jul. 21—SUPERIOR — A Lake Nebagamon man faces a charge of fifth offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, a felony.

Gregory Fredrick Wermter, 68, appeared in Douglas County Circuit Court on Wednesday, July 19, and waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Wermter was arrested June 6 when Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Troy Stage observed a vehicle speeding on U.S. Highway 53 while traveling north through Hawthorne, according to the criminal complaint.

After initiating a traffic stop around 2:30 a.m., Stage observed that Wermter's speech was slurred, and he had a moderate odor of alcohol on his breath. During field sobriety tests, Stage observed several indicators that Wermter's ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired, the criminal complaint said.

A preliminary breath test indicated Wermter's blood alcohol level was .086, according to the criminal complaint.

After his initial appearance June 7, Wermter posted a $1,000 cash bond and signed a $5,000 signature bond, online court records show. As conditions of the bonds, he is not allowed to use or possess alcohol, or to drive.

Wermter was previously convicted of operating while intoxicated or operating with a prohibited blood alcohol concentration in 2014, 2002, 1999 and 1991.

If convicted, Wermter faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines.

His arraignment was scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 9.