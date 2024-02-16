What are Lake O discharges? What to know ahead of discharges beginning Saturday

The Army Corps of Engineers will begin discharging water from Lake Okeechobee Saturday because of highwater levels in the lake.

Water in Lake O is at 16 feet, 4 inches, and the goal is to lower water levels to create more storage in the lake for storm runoff, according to the Army Corps. Here's what to know about Lake O discharges.

What are discharges?

Discharges occur when water from Lake O is released into the St. Lucie River through the 23-mile, man-made C-44 canal.

Lake O is filled with rainfall and runoff from the Kissimmee River watershed, that stretches from Orlando to Okeechobee.

To deal with excess water, especially before the summer rainy season, discharges are used to lower water levels in Lake O.

How much water is going to be coming down the canal?

About 1.2 billion gallons per day of Lake O water will be sent down the C-44 to the St. Lucie River, according to the Army Corps.

That amount of water is equivalent to about 100,000 fuel-delivery trucks, each holding 11,000 gallons, or 1,667 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

How long will the Lake O discharges last?

Only time will tell.

The Army Corps, which controls the water leaving Lake O, has not said how long the discharges will last. The goal of this discharge is to lower the water ahead of the wet and hurricane seasons, which begins June 1.

When were the last discharges?

The last round of Lake O discharges lasted 83 days, from Jan. 22 to April 15, 2023, when 17.3 billion gallons of lake water entered the St. Lucie River, according to the Army Corps.

Discharges began with 320 million gallons per day, but increased to 323 million gallons per day on March 10. During those discharges, Lake O water level dropped 1 foot, 10 inches.

Where will the water go?

The lake measures 730 square miles or 467,000 acres. Its level can rise as much as 4 inches with 2 inches of rainfall north of the lake in the Kissimmee River basin, which is about 100 miles long and 40 miles wide. Lake Okeechobee, which is about 40 miles wide east to west, is the second-largest freshwater lake completely contained within U.S. borders.

Once discharges begin, this is approximately how much water will be discharged, according to an Army Corps news release:

1.2 billion gallons per day through through the St. Lucie Lock and Dam

2.6 billion gallons per day into the Caloosahatchee River through the Julian Keen Lock and Dam in Moore Haven

323 million gallons per day into the Lake Worth Lagoon through the C-51 canal.

Staff writer Ed Killer contributed to this story.

