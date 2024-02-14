Lake Okeechobee discharges coming Saturday; Army Corps says lake too high

The Army Corps of Engineers will begin discharging water from a swollen Lake Okeechobee Saturday, according to a Feb. 14 press release.

"USACE water managers are targeting the maximum allowable flows under the Lake Okeechobee Regulation Schedule 2008 (LORS08), at an average of 4,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) at Julian Keen Jr. Lock and Dam (S-77), 1,800 cfs at St. Lucie Lock and Dam (S-80) and up to 500 cfs to the Lake Worth Lagoon through the C-51 canal. If we continue to receive additional rainfall, flow rates could increase higher if LORS08 recommends a higher maximum allowable flow based on conditions. LORS08 is equivalent to a vehicle operation manual for operating Lake Okeechobee water release structures," the release said.

What that means in gallons is:

St. Lucie River/southern Indian River Lagoon will get nearly 1.2 billion gallons per day

Caloosahatchee River/Charlotte Harbor will get nearly 2.6 billion gallons per day

Lake Worth Lagoon will get nearly 323 million gallons per day

The discharges will continue for an unknown duration of days. Moving water out of Lake Okeechobee is largely controlled by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Herbert Hoover Dike surrounds 143 miles of Lake Okeechobee and measures 34 feet tall and 200 feet wide at its base.

Why is this happening?

The level of Lake Okeechobee is at 16 feet 4 inches. The level is not the depth of the lake, but the level of the surface measured approximately against sea level. The depth of the lake is more like 8-10 feet at its deepest.

The lake measures 730 square miles or 467,000 acres in size. It's level can rise as much as 4 inches with 2 inches of rainfall north of the lake in the Kissimmee River basin. The Kissimmee River basin is about 100 miles long and 40 miles wide. Lake Okeechobee is about 40 miles wide east to west.

It is the second largest freshwater lake completely contained within U.S. borders.

Will any Lake Okeechobee water go south?

Yes and no. Some water is already being sent down some of the smaller canals that feed irrigation water into the agricultural fields south of Lake Okeechobee. No water is being sent specifically for the purpose of lowering the level of Lake O, but any water going anywhere but the estuaries is good.

The main canals that move water south are the Miami Canal and Hillsboro/New River Canal. They are about half as large as the C-44 canal that goes from Port Mayaca to the St. Lucie River and the C-43 canal that goes from Moore Haven to Fort Myers. They cannot move high volumes of water out of the lake.

As of Feb. 14, 1,667 cfs or 1.1 billion gallons per day are going south through the Miami, Hillsboro/New River and West Palm Beach canals combined.

What will this do to the estuaries?

Nothing good. In the St. Lucie River, the South Fork in Palm City and west Stuart is connected to the canal and Lake Okeechobee at the St. Lucie Lock and Dam. There is a 14-fot drop between the level of the canal and the brackish tidal river below.

As the freshwater influx increases, it will lower the salinity as far downstream as the Roosevelt Bridge in downtown Stuart. The salinity about a week after the discharges begin will begin to near 0 parts per thousand. That is low enough to kill oysters if it remains that low for several weeks. Oysters serve as estuaries natural filtering system cleaning about 50 gallons of water per day.

Farther downstream, and after the discharges continue for a few weeks, the low salinity and tannin stained water can shade and smother seagrasses in the Indian River Lagoon near Sailfish Point and Sewall's Point. Spring time is when these grasses sprout and grow, creating habitat for a number of marine organisms.

“While we recognize the complexities involved in managing water levels, it is imperative to highlight the ecological consequences such releases pose. Historically, discharges from Lake Okeechobee have led to significant environmental consequences to the St. Lucie River and Indian River Lagoon, including harmful algal blooms, seagrass die-offs and the destabilization of estuarine ecosystems and our coastal waters. These discharges pose a threat to the delicate balance of our estuaries, upon which countless species depend,” said Mark Perry, Executive Director and CEO of Florida Oceanographic Society in Stuart.

Have spring time discharges happened recently?

Last year was the last time discharges occurred. From Jan. 22 to April 15, 2023, the Army Corps tried to lower the level of Lake Okeechobee. They dropped the water lever 1 foot 10 inches in 83 days dumping 17.3 billion gallons into the St. Lucie River during that time.

More volume was dumped to the Caloosahatchee, but the canal is about 54 miles long while the canal between Port Mayaca and Stuart is 23 miles long.

The reason the Army Corps does this is because the threat of Lake Okeechobee causing problems to the 144-mile in circumference Herbert Hoover Dike encircling the lake is dire. Overtopping the dike or causing erosion to it and structural damage is a fear for the communities surrounding the dike.

One tropical storm or hurricane during the rainy season could upset the delicate balance of lake management.

May lake advocates do not want the Army Corps to keep the lake above 15 feet for fear the habitat inside the lake will be drowned out.

Ed Killer covers the outdoors for TCPalm. This is his opinion. Email him at ed.killer@tcpalm.com.

