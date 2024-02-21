Lake Okeechobee discharges: Why wasn't Army Corps transparent about the volume of water?

"There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies and statistics." ~ Mark Twain

In my lifetime, I've been told too many little white lies to count.

I've learned never to expect a straight story about some things. The broken lamp in the living room in 2015? Forever a mystery. The $20 I lent my friend in school? Written off.

But when it comes to the Army Corps of Engineers, I expect to be told the truth.

When the agency emailed me Feb. 14 to let me know Lake Okeechobee discharges to the St. Lucie River would start Feb. 17, I took note of the volume. The news release said 1,800 cubic feet per second — that's 1.1 billion gallons per day — of muddy, nutrient-polluted lake water coming through the St. Lucie Lock and Dam in west Stuart.

That's what the entire South Florida media was told. We knew our readers, viewers and listeners would want to know immediately.

However, as I scrolled through social media two days later, I saw Stuart City Commissioner Chris Collins had posted the Army Corps' detailed 14-day chart, which showed a very different flow rate.

It said 3,200 cfs (or 2.1 billion gallons per day) on the first day, increasing to 3,600 cfs (2.3 billion gallons a day) — twice the flow rate they told us — then gradually decreasing to 0 by Feb. 27.

Discharges from Lake Okeechobee to the St. Lucie River and Caloosahatchee River will begin Feb. 17, 2024.

That's confusing because Col. James Booth told over a dozen reporters on Feb. 16 that discharges would continue until April 1 and then "be evaluated." The Army Corps staff still has not answered my question seeking clarification: Will this 14-day cycle be repeated after Feb. 27? I assume it will, until the lake level is lowered closer to 13 feet to make room for heavy summer rains.

But back to the flow rate. Last time I checked, 1,800 is not 3,200. Not even close. Turns out, 1,800 is the AVERAGE over 14 days, with ZERO discharges over the last four days, which lowers the average.

Let me show you how different these two rates are:

1,800 equals 4.4 billion gallons over four days.

3,200 plus 3,600 plus 3,300 plus 2,900 equals 8.4 billion gallons over four days.

That's a 4 billion gallon difference. That's not a negligible amount of filthy lake water.

Thirty-three hundred cubic feet per second (cfs) or 2.1 billion gallons of water from Lake Okeechobee is discharged through the St. Lucie Lock and Dam on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Martin County. The discharges, which began Feb. 17, will continue until March 1, according to Army Corps of Engineers officials. The overall average is 1.2 billion gallons per day according to the release schedule. The Army Corps wants to lower the lake level, which is 16 feet 4 inches, in time for summer rains.

So why not say that? We're grown-ups. We're used to this abuse. We've been enduring it for only what — 100 years?

To be clear, the Army Corps chart must show a 14-day cycle and it must include four days of zero discharges to bring the daily volume down to 1,800 cfs. Really, the Army Corps will discharge 15.4 billion gallons of water in 10 days.

When transparency is clear as mud

Booth said his agency is trying to be transparent throughout this process. This feels like the same kind of transparency we're getting from the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office — nearly none.

So all of South Florida media from West Palm Beach to Fort Pierce to Fort Myers and Naples got it wrong. TV stations, newspapers, radio stations and all the social media blasts from non-government entities all reported the discharge rates incorrectly.

I can't speak for any other media, but at TCPalm, we strive to get it right. We want to accurately report the facts. We get blamed every day for dispensing fake news, but I can assure you, that's not what we're about. We check and double check every report. We triple check our math. Always.

Was the Army Corps' error of omission unintentional? Was it an honest mistake? I'm not so sure. I do know water managers who do not live in Stuart or Fort Myers could care less how much water is dumping through what we call "The Gates of Hell." To someone who lives in Jacksonville or West Palm Beach or Tallahassee, what difference does it make if it's 1 million or 1 trillion gallons?

So I reached out to the Army Corps' public affairs personnel on Feb. 16 to make sure I could straighten out the error. Four days later, radio silence from the staff. I guess Monday was a federal holiday, but emails on Friday weren't returned either, nor followed up Tuesday.

Killing the St. Lucie River again

Look, we're not asking for much here. We know the broken, archaic South Florida plumbing system is set up to serve a bunch of haves at the expense of a bunch of have-nots.

We know even if some entity — the president, the next president or even the dysfunctional Congress and useless Senate — ordered the Army Corps to build a bunch of deep, wide canals south through sugar country that enabled the agency to pump excess rainwater 50 miles from the lake to the Everglades, none of us reading this column would live long enough to see it.

No one wants to see this system changed more than we do in Stuart and Fort Myers.

Water class: What are Lake Okeechobee discharges? Risks include water pollution and toxic algae blooms

Long road ahead: Ed Killer: Everglades restoration has a long, expensive way to go

In the meantime, Army Corps leadership: Don't spit on us and tell us it's raining. Just be straight with us. We can tell when the discharges are 1.1 billion gallons a day or twice that simply by the color of the water at the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

We know it's really dumping. Already, the sailboats moored at Sunset Bay Marina are swung southward into the current that never stops. This week, the river downstream flow overloads the incoming tide of saltwater. The St. Lucie's south fork looks like chocolate milk instead of tea. Soon, mullet around the downtown Stuart Riverwalk will start showing lesions on their sides. What we hope not to see is when the water turns fluorescent green again with toxic algae blooms at Leighton Park Boat Ramp.

Ed Killer is a columnist with TCPalm. This is his opinion. Email him at ed.killer@tcpalm.com.

