Lake Ontario searched for missing man

Apr. 27—TOWN OF SOMERSET — New York State Park Police officials are looking for assistance from the public in their search for an Amherst man who has gone missing after kayaking on Lake Ontario.

Police said their search began around 8 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the Golden Hill State Park boat launch for a report of a missing 54-year-old male who had gone kayaking.

Park Police are leading a multi-agency search effort that continued throughout the day Tuesday. The search has included the use of a U.S. Coast Guard C-130 aircraft and a MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter.

A New York State Police helicopter and Park Police drone were also deployed.

Boats from the Park Police, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol, Olcott Fire Department, Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Orleans County Sheriff's Office have also been conducting shoreline patrols in an effort to locate the missing kayaker.

By Tuesday night, those efforts had not been successful.

Park Police released a photo of an Old Town Sportsman 120 orange and black kayak that the missing man is believed to have been using. They asked residents living on the Lake Ontario shoreline to be on the look-out for the kayak.