Lake Oswego man arrested for arson in Astoria

Oct. 1—A Lake Oswego man was arrested on Saturday for first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and six counts of reckless endangering.

Braden William Ragsdale, 26, allegedly set fire to items in a parking garage beneath an apartment complex off Marine Drive. The fire damaged a vehicle.

Ragsdale was also charged with violating a release agreement.

On Tuesday, he allegedly tried to set fire to a vehicle near Fort George Brewery's waterfront location. He was arrested for second-degree attempted arson and second-degree criminal mischief.