Lake Oswego takes stock of ‘storm after storm’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of the communities hit hard by the first round of winter weather woke up Friday to more widespread damage as ice and wind brought down a slew of trees. Officials say it’s been a game of catch-up.

Just as they were getting a control of tree clean-up this past weekend, then water main breaks and power outages hit, and between last night and today, more trees came down.

“We’ve had ice storms before and had branches coming down. This was entire trees just falling over and we hadn’t seen that before,” Lake Oswego resident Aaron Tieman said.

Finally able to get out for a walk with his daughter and dog, Tieman saw the widespread damage in his neighborhood.

“We consider ourselves lucky. We had seven trees fall. One hit my daughter’s playhouse,” Tieman said.

Another barely avoided their chicken coop, and with power out until late this week, they left to stay with friends. Other families across the area came out today to find even more trees down as heavy ice and winds whipped through Thursday night.

“It definitely has been a historical storm for us,” Lake Oswego Fire Marshal Gert Zoutendijk said. “It’s kind of storm after storm. At least last night, we had another dozen or so trees come down on roadways.”

The City of Lake Oswego’s small public works department immediately went into emergency mode and hasn’t really stopped – from the past weekend’s windstorm to freezing temps and water main breaks, pipes bursting, power outages, and now, ice damage, as they work to clean up.

“You have people with trees on their homes, we have trees that are still protruding into the right-of-way, and now we have significant water damage issues happening,” Lake Oswego Public Works Deputy Director Eddie VanBuren said. “This is all happening while there was no power in a lot of areas.”

A tree fell onto a Lake Oswego home killing an elderly man inside (LOP)

A tree fell on this house in Lake Oswego, ripping a hole in the roof during a winter storm, January 15, 2024 (KOIN)



A tree fell into a house and a car in Lake Oswego, January 13, 2023 (KOIN)









A tree fell onto the roof of a Lake Oswego home on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (KOIN)

A tree fell in the backyard of this Lake Oswego home, January 13, 2024 (Garth/Vickie Meihoff)

A tree fell in the backyard of this Lake Oswego home, January 13, 2024 (Garth/Vickie Meihoff)

A tree brought down by a snowstorm in Lake Oswego on Jan. 13, 2024. (Lake Oswego Police Department.)

For much of their crew, they’ve worked non-stop.

“At some point, we received around 140-150 calls that Saturday for trees,” VanBuren said. “As we transitioned through that, I want to say Tuesday, as well, we spiked with calls upwards of 175 to 200 calls mostly focused on water.”

Back in the Lake Forest neighborhood, Tieman says the community has rallied behind one another.

“Everybody is just helping everybody, sharing what they’ve got,” Tieman said. “Lake O’s done a good job there.”

As for the damage, Lake Oswego officials say it could be a few weeks until everything is fully thawed out and they’re able to get in to inspect, before they know the full extent.

