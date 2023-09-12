Lake Parsippany teen missing, Morris County authorities seek public's help in search

Authorities in Morris County are asking the public to help them locate a missing Parsippany teen.

County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally and Parsippany Police Chief Richard Pantina said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that they have opened a missing person investigation seeking William Young, 18, of Lake Parsippany.

Young was last seen leaving his home at 11:30 a.m. Monday. He is described as white and 6-feet-7 inches tall and was wearing a black windbreaker, black pants, gray shirt, black shoes and black glasses when last seen.

Investigators released this photo of William Young, 18, on Tuesday and asked for the public's help to solve this missing-person case.

Parsippany police and the Prosecutor’s Missing Persons Unit are also working with the assistance of outside agencies, including the New Jersey State Police Aviation Bureau and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, according to the statement.

Anyone with information regarding Young’s whereabouts or the investigation is urged to call Parsippany police at 973-263-4300 or county authorities at 973-285-2900.

