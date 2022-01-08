A Lake Preston man is facing alternating charges of second degree manslaughter and vehicular homicide in connection to a Sept. 11 crash north of Freeman where a Nebraska couple died.

Jacob E, Langland, 29, of Lake Preston faces two alternating counts of second degree manslaughter and vehicular homicide as well as one charge of felony ingestion of methamphetamine.

With alternating charges, a person can be convicted of one or the other. He pleaded not guilty to the Hutchinson County charges at the end of November and has asked for a jury trial which has been set for March 28. He has since been released on a $10,000 cash bond.

According to previously released details about the crash, Langland was northbound on U.S. Highway 81 about five miles north of Freeman driving a pickup with an empty horse trailer. In attempting to pass a semi-truck and trailer, Langland crashed head on with a 2016 Chevrolet Corvette

The driver, Albert Wingate, 75, and his passenger, Marilyn Wingate, 74 of Norfolk, Neb., died as a result of the crash, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Langland suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Second-degree manslaughter is the reckless killing of another person. It carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Felony vehicular homicide is the taking of a life while operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. Driving privileges can also be revoked for 10 years. Felony ingestion carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Lake Preston man seeks jury trial in connection to charges from 2021 Hutchinson County fatal crash