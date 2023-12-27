Lake Reba one of many locations to recycle natural Christmas Trees

Dec. 27—With Christmas having 'came and went' and the year of 2024 approaching, you're probably thinking about taking down your Christmas tree.

Those who buy naturally grown Christmas trees, from places like Baldwin Farm or Edmister Tree Farm here in Madison County, might not know what to do with them.

The Richmond Department of Parks and Recreation encourages those people, who bought natural Christmas Trees, to take them to Lake Reba.

"The spirit of giving doesn't have to end after the holidays," Spencer Phillips, supervisor of the commonwealth's fish habitat branch said in a press release.

Lake Reba is one of 29 locations throughout Kentucky designated as a place to recycle Christmas trees by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Phillips also mentioned the importance this action will have locally for both wildlife and fishermen.

"Natural Christmas trees donated to this program will be used to improve fish habitat, enhancing public lakes across the commonwealth for both fish and anglers," he said.

This program is important as wood, when submerged in water will break down over time, sportfish tend to benefit the most, according to Phillips.

"Sportfish species such as largemouth bass, bluegill and crappie all benefit from cover," Phillips said.

Phillips is grateful for this program happening yearly.

"Through generous donations of natural Christmas trees, we replenish needed fish habitat in select lakes throughout Kentucky each year," he said.

You can recycle trees at Lake Reba Park until January 15th.