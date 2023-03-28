Lake Region High School goes on 'soft lockdown' after unknown juvenile seen on campus

Mar. 28—Lake Region High School in Naples was placed in a soft lockdown Tuesday morning as police investigated an unknown juvenile inside the building.

At around 9:30 a.m., staff and students told the school resource deputy they did not recognize a boy in the school who was wearing all black and carrying a backpack. Multiple deputies and detectives from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office went to the school as the resource deputy tried to identify the person.

Deputies were able to identify the boy, who came to school with a current student, and determined that he left the building. He was found around 10:30 a.m. and deputies determined he was not a threat to the school. There was never an active threat, according to the sheriff's office.

The boy was issued a trespass order from the property and released to a guardian. He has not been charged with a crime.

The sheriff's office praised the staff and students who quickly reported the suspicious activity.