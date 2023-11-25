Lake Region Public Library preparing to celebrate 20 years, complete strategic plan and begin projects

Nov. 24—DEVILS LAKE — The Lake Region Public Library is at work on multiple projects focusing on the building's future, as well as celebrating its two decades of work with the community that supports it.

Maddie Cummings, director of the library, said the upcoming event is meant to show appreciation for Devils Lake residents.

"This community is really supportive of its public library, and we are so lucky in these times to have that support," she said.

The Lake Region Public Library is celebrating the building's 20-year anniversary on Dec. 22, and has decided to do so with a basket and book fundraiser. People are encouraged to donate a basket featuring a book, or a basket themed after a book, which will be included in a silent auction between 2 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 3. All proceeds earned through the auction will go toward Giving Hearts Day, Cummings said.

Some people planning to be at the auction include original board members and designers for the library from its beginnings in 2003. Cummings anticipates it will be a day of sharing memories and perspectives, along with enjoying different treats that will be provided. Mary Soucie, North Dakota's state librarian, is also expected to be there.

"Ultimately, what I really am hoping for is to have a really nice afternoon of community and camaraderie and coming together to celebrate this staple in the community," Cummings said.

The library is also in the midst of completing a strategic plan, which Cummings said she hopes to have done by the end of the year. The reason for the plan is due to standards set for public libraries in the state by the North Dakota Library Coordinating Council. The standards are made up of a three-level system: developing, excelling and future-focused.

Cummings said almost all the libraries in the state are in the developing phase, and a strategic plan is required to bump them into excelling. She decided to make it a passion project to move Lake Region Public Library into the excelling stage by partnering with Strengthen ND to create a plan.

"At the end of this month ... is when we're going to sit down and really hammer out the details of that," Cummings said.

The library also is working on the first phase of replacements and repairs to some of the building, such as one of the library's systems, window covers and HVAC. Cummings said around $70,000 is required for these fixes, but the parts for the first phase have already been ordered to get to work right away. The fundraising, along with Giving Hearts Day, will help the library pay for the work.

With all these projects going on, Cummings said the library is doing well. An average of 140 people visit each day, utilizing its resources and holding different kinds of sessions and interviews in the community room. There are different programs available for children and adults alike, as well as summer reading, for which the library will begin preparing in February.

"Our numbers of people coming in per day are going up at a pretty steady pace," Cummings said.

She also said it's "exciting to see that people are coming out to our programs and things that we offer."