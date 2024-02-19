Lake Region State College spring enrollment numbers up, continuing trend of building to pre-pandemic levels

Feb. 18—DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — Lake Region State College is continuing its trend of consistent enrollment growth with its spring 2024 semester enrollment count.

This is a good sign that the college, located in Devils Lake, is recovering from an enrollment dip brought on by the pandemic, a press release said.

"Continued growth in fall and spring semesters post-pandemic are strong indicators that we are moving in the right direction," Doug Darling, Lake Region State College president, said in the release.

This semester's enrollment count sits at 1,711 students, up 78 from last spring's 1,633, for an increase of 5%. Of these students, 385 are full time, up 33 from the 352 in the previous spring semester. An even bigger spike comes from total credits being taken, up to 11,931, an upward burst of 623 from last year's 11,308.

Multiple universities across the state reported

increased enrollment in the fall semester

, including Lake Region, which had grown enrollment 8%. The continued trend of building enrollment is something that gives the college "optimism that LRSC is rebounding to its pre-pandemic numbers," the release said, possibly up to or surpassing the college's highest enrollment number of 2,072 students in 2018.

This growth is something Darling said is

important to the college

in order to continue receiving funding and to keep up with the rising costs of inflation.

"There's always stress to build or maintain enrollment because our funding is based on the number of completed credit hours," he said. "We haven't been pressured to make huge growth, but we need to maintain and grow slightly just to keep up with inflation."

A report cataloging total students served during the academic year is scheduled to be issued this summer, the release said.