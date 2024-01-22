Lake Sebago Beach on the road to reopening; overhaul set in 2025 state budget

HARRIMAN STATE PARK - Lake Sebago Beach, shuttered for more than a decade, could be ready to again greet swimmers in summer 2027.

An overhaul of facilities around the largest lake in Harriman State Park includes finally reopening the beach at Sebago, which closed in 2011 after the area was heavily damaged by Hurricane Irene.

A rendering of what the overhauled Lake Sebago Beach area is expected to look like. The beach at Harriman State Park's largest lake has been shuttered since 2011. The project is expected to be completed in 2027.

The repairs, including getting the beach swim-ready, were announced in coordination with Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2025 budget plans.

What repairs are planned, when?

Plans include:

Fixes to roads and bridges; uncovering a stream; repairs to the wastewater treatment facility. Construction to take place in 2025-2026.

Repairs to the beach; renovations to the bathhouse; fixes to the picnicking area. Construction to take place in 2026-2027.

The overhaul was unveiled at the start of the New York State Parks System's centennial year. Plenty of activities are planned by NY Parks throughout the state parks system for 2024.

What's at Lake Sebago?

Sebago, at 310 acres, is the largest of the 31 lakes in Harriman State Park. "Sebago" is Algonquin for "big water."

The Lake Sebago beach facility opened in 1952, featuring a brick bathhouse. There's adjacent picnic and barbecue areas.

A girl plays in the sand at Sebago Beach in 2002. The beach closed to the public in 2011 after it was heavily damaged by Hurricane Irene. The beach at Lake Sebago, the biggest lake in Harriman State Park, is finally undergoing repairs and could open in 2027.

Hiking trails are nearby, which visitors can use to connect to the beach and forest. Sebago has camping options, including rustic cabins rented by State Parks and not-quite-glamping platformed tents, complete with beds, run by Tentrr.

The lake also is popular for boating and fishing, with largemouth bass and bluegill the catch.

Summer crunch with Sebago out of commission

On peak summer days, Sebago Beach could accommodate more than 10,000 visitors.

With Sebago's beach out of commission for more than a decade, Lake Tiorati and Lake Welch were frequently overrun early on weekends and had to be shut to new arrivals.

Lake Welch was closed through most of the 2022 season by a Harmful Algal Bloom.

Lake Sebago has been managing Hydrilla, a federally listed aquatic invasive species, since late 2022. State Parks is amid a five-year treatment plan to control the aquatic plant that can severely impact water quality and recreation.

What's NY SWIMS?

The reopening is part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's NY SWIMS initiative, which is designed to build opportunities to beat summer heat with access to swimming, and provide opportunities for kids to learn how to swim. The leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 is drowning, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hochul's $233 billion proposed Fiscal Year 2025 budget includes $160 million for building out municipal pools and deploying mobile pools in underserved areas, and training and hiring lifeguards. Another $446 million is set aside to invest in New York State Parks and pools.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Hochul announces beach access at Lake Sebago in Harriman State Park NY