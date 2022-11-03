Lake sheriff: Woman charged with manslaughter in meth-exposure death of her infant son

TAVARES — Lake sheriff’s deputies have arrested a woman and charged her with manslaughter of a child for allegedly causing the 4-month-old child's death by exposing the infant to methamphetamine.

The arrest of Jaden Colwell, 25, of DeLand, is not an isolated incident. Prosecutors are charging others in the epidemic surrounding the deadly, highly addictive drug.

“It’s becoming a big focus for us,” said Walter Fogie, the chief assistant state attorney for the five-county district that includes Lake and Marion counties.

Lake courts: 15-year prison term for providing fentanyl-heroin mix that killed Lake County woman, 27

Local case: Lake detention deputy arrested bringing meth into jail

Huge case: Federal agents seize over 5K pounds of meth in record-breaking Southern California bust

Two sets of parents were arrested in Marion County last year, one set for exposing their baby to meth, and the other for fentanyl.

In July, a DeLand woman on the Volusia County side of the border was arrested and charged with manslaughter in another baby meth exposure case.

“Any child death is bad,” said Assistant State Attorney Ken Nunnelley. “The little bitty ones are especially bad.”

The New York Times reported in May that overdose deaths, due largely to meth and fentanyl, have risen 15 percent this year, to 108,000, an increase of 30 percent over 2020.

Methamphetamine-involved overdose deaths nearly tripled between 2015 to 2019, according to a National Institute on Drug Abuse study.

Here is what happened in this recent death case

Lake County deputies arrived in the 42000 block of Dogwood Avenue on May 19 at 9:30 a.m. to find Colwell’s son, Logan Bixler, unresponsive. He was taken to Advent Health DeLand, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office.

On Sept. 9, toxicology results showed that “the death was sudden after ingestion, likely by consuming or inhaling methamphetamine,” according to a sheriff’s press release.

Detectives reported that Logan was sleeping in the same room where Colwell, Robert Lee Walters and Corey A. Mincey were smoking meth.

Story continues

Mincey was arrested and charged with manslaughter. A warrant was issued for Walters. The press release said he was thought to be in the vicinity of the Highland Lakes subdivision.

Colwell was already in jail on a charge of death caused by the unlawful distribution of fentanyl. Deputies were called to the 32000 block of Forest Drive in DeLand on July 8. A woman called 911 to say that she found her brother, Craig McDuffie, unresponsive in the home they shared.

The Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the death accidental fentanyl toxicity.

Investigators checked records and learned that McDuffie had been on the phone trying to buy narcotics from Colwell prior to his death to ease the pain caused by strep throat.

Detectives were aware at the time of the ongoing probe about Colwell’s son.

“…fentanyl is approximately 50 times stronger than heroin and approximately 100 times stronger than pharmaceutical morphine,” the arrest affidavit stated in the McDuffie arrest.

“Further, victims of fentanyl overdoses are not aware that they are ingesting fentanyl, as it is often pressed into pill form to mimic common pharmaceuticals or dyed and mixed with cutting agents to look like heroin. Due to the toxicity and potency of fentanyl, it often leads to death due to the unsuspecting user ingesting lethal quantities of the narcotic. Many heroin addicts are terrified of ingesting fentanyl….”

“This is what’s killing people,” Forgie said.

Colwell at first claimed the only people in her home the night Logan died were herself and another child.

Logan was taken to AdventHealth on May 18 and treated for an allergic reaction to an unknown substance, possibly eggs. The ER doctor gave the child a dose of Benadryl and Epinephrine. He was discharged around 8 p.m.

Jaden and the two children went back to her home. She said she gave a bottle to the baby and put the child in bed with her. She blamed the child’s death on a co-sleeping accident.

However, once confronted with the toxicology results, she conceded Mincey and Walters were in her house from midnight to about 2 a.m. She also admitted being a user of meth and other illicit drugs.

A search of her home turned up a bag of meth in the laundry room, weighing about 11.9 grams, which is more than an individual takes at one time. Investigators also turned up a set of scales, the sheriff's office said.

Mincey also reportedly told detectives Mincey and Walters were smoking meth in the living room.

Colwell denied using meth or introducing the drug to the baby.

“This is good work by law enforcement,” said Nunnelley. "The cases are often difficult to prosecute. The evidence came together on this one.”

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Baby dead from meth exposure; Lake County, Florida mom arrested