Lake sheriff's office have person of interest in Altoona homicide

ALTOONA – Lake County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a homicide at a home in Altoona.

On Thursday, deputies were called to 19331 E. Altoona Road about a dead man found at the home.

They found the body of 44-year-old Ernie Wayne Wilburn.

Witnesses in the home could not provide an explanation for what happened to Wilburn, according to Lt. John Herrell. On Friday, Lt. Fred Jones said investigators have a person of interest they want to talk to.

There were signs of injury, but it is unclear if that was the cause of death. Investigators have collected evidence and are awaiting toxicology results.

Further details will be released as they become available.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: LCSO investigating Altoona homicide, have person of interest