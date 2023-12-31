Lake Stevens Police Department investigates shooting at apartment complex
Officers with the Lake Stevens Police Department say they heard about a shooting in an apartment Sunday around 3:35 a.m.
Someone told them that one man was shot.
Once first responders arrived, they tried to save the man’s life but he died.
“Two adults are being interviewed by detectives while the investigation continues,” said a spokesperson.
Officials say they are still investigating.
This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.