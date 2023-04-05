Lake Stevens police recover variety of drugs after traffic stop

A traffic stop in Lake Stevens Tuesday led to the recovery of a large amount of drugs.

A Lake Stevens officer pulled a driver over and arrested them for suspicion of DUI.

Officers later obtained a warrant to search the suspect’s car and found a variety of drugs, according to the police department.

About 4 pounds of methamphetamine, 9.1 ounces of heroin, 13.14 ounces of what was suspected to be fentanyl, and 34.02 ounces of what are known as “blues” — blue counterfeit M-30 oxycodone pills that are commonly laced with fentanyl.

Police said the estimated street value of the drugs is $282,100.

In addition, $28,380 in cash was seized as well.

The driver was booked into jail on multiple charges.