Lake Storey temporarily closed after diesel fuel truck leak

The City of Galesburg has closed water access to Lake Storey after a diesel fuel truck leak on Feb. 8.

In a news release, the city said the closure, which includes boating, swimming and wading, is out of "an abundance of caution."

The leak happened near 3150 Log City Trail near South Lake Storey, according to officials.

The city said the leak utilized large absorbent booms to help mitigate the spill.

As the owner of the original leak contamination site, the Illinois Department of Central Management Services is currently utilizing a remediation contractor, in conjunction with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, to complete a thorough remediation of the spill.

To allow ample space for clean-up efforts, and proactively prevent residents and pets from exposure to any potential water contamination, the lake is currently closed to all water activity.

Signage will be posted at lake access points and parking areas to notify park patrons that water access at Lake Storey Park is currently closed.

The closure is anticipated to be temporary, and the City of Galesburg will issue further information once the lake is once again open for water access.

The Illinois Department of Central Management Services will manage the ongoing mitigation process in correspondence with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Any updates or information regarding the diesel fuel leak or the status of remediation efforts will be issued by the Illinois Department of Central Management Services, according to the city.

