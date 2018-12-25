This Lake Tahoe Community Was Designed with Outdoor Enthusiasts In Mind

Located in the quaint town of Truckee in Northern California near the Ritz-Carlton, Lake Tahoe, Boulders Residences are the latest addition to the outdoor community of Mountainside at Northstar. Five properties are now available for move-in, with the remaining 14 set to be built in spring 2019.

Encircled by granite boulders, these year-round vacation homes residences offer panoramic views of the Martis Valley. Ranging from 2,781 to 3,278 square feet, each three- to four-bedroom residence has expansive glass windows and doors that overlook the treetops and boulders. Three distinct floorplans are available, with prices starting at $2.2 million.

The Chutes floorplan features walnut interior doors and European white oak wide-plank floors that seamlessly mirror the natural hues awaiting outside. The Skiways model boasts 1,614 square feet of outdoor living space, including a hot tub and fire pit made for entertaining. As the largest of the layouts, the Vistas floorplan is comprised of four bedrooms and four-and-a half baths. Mosaic glass shower walls mix with rich accents and wooden furnishings, effortlessly pairing rustic elements with refined details.

Residents will have access to all of Mountainside’s amenities including the Tree House, which features a clubhouse, pool, game room, lounge, and sport court. For some much-needed solitude, residents can practice yoga in a studio built into a rock enclave with floor-to-ceiling windows and foldaway doors that open to a southern-facing deck overlooking the surrounding granite boulders. Forty miles of hiking and biking trails make for endless relaxation and serenity amidst North Lake Tahoe’s beautiful landscape. Residents can also go snow tubing on the mountain or explore the waterfalls at Shirley Canyon. “It’s a modern spin on mountain elegance that serves as a gateway to a world of healthy, outdoor experiences,” says Clifton Taylor of Mountainside Builders.

If you prefer a standalone Lake Tahoe estate, consider this $75 million stunner, which comes with a main house, guesthouse, beach house, and glass funiculars that lead to the water’s edge.

