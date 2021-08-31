Lake Tahoe Fire Threat Grows as High Winds Fan Flames

(Bloomberg) -- Dry winds gusting with the strength of a tropical storm are propelling a California wildfire Tuesday as firefighters desperately try to keep flames from reaching Lake Tahoe.

The Caldor Fire, which ripped through wildlands left crackling dry by drought, has sent thousands fleeing the town of South Lake Tahoe as crews move through the mountainous terrain trying to subdue the flames that have burned since August 14, consuming 192,000 acres.

The blaze moved into the Lake Tahoe basin yesterday and was burning about 3 miles south of South Lake Tahoe, said Henry Herrera, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. A main concern was gusty winds blowing embers as far as a mile and starting spot fires close to the city, he said. The fire is 16% contained.

Governor Gavin Newsom, who faces a recall election in two weeks, said he planned to visit the fire’s front lines Wednesday.

“It’s the number one priority in the state -- we’re putting everything we’ve got on it,” Newsom said, telling any evacuees watching that “we’re doing everything we can to have your back.”

The Caldor Fire is one of 12 major wildfires burning in drought-stricken California and is among a series of climate-fueled disasters that have recently hit the U.S. More than 1 million residents in Louisiana, including most of New Orleans, remained without power Tuesday after Hurricane Ida wrecked a large portion of the state’s electrical grid. Earlier this summer, a brutal heat wave in the Pacific Northwest toppled all-time high temperature records and killed more than 100.

In Northern California, winds will be gusting up to 40 miles (64 kilometers) per hour through Wednesday, said Dawn Johnson, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Reno. Conditions have been listed as critical by the U.S. Storm Prediction Center, with fire warnings throughout the region.

“There are no signs of meaningful precipitation,” Johnson said, that could “put down the kind of moisture we would need to be getting any kind of help from mother nature.”

Caldor, which erupted Aug. 14 on the hills east of Sacramento, has injured five, leveled the town of Grizzly Flats and destroyed 669 structures. It’s the second fire in state history to burn from one side of the Sierra Nevada mountain range to the other. The other, the Dixie Fire, has been burning for more than six weeks in the Sierras north of Sacramento. It has burned 807,000 acres across the northern Sierra since it started on July 14, according to Cal Fire.

On Monday, thousands fled from Caldor’s flames as smoke choked the air. Johnson said from her office in Reno she could see the thick smoke rising above Caldor to the south and the Dixie fire to the north.

Dan Ovadya, 50, was keeping close tabs on a 90-year-old family cabin located in Christmas Valley, where the fire had spread below Echo Summit that overlooks Lake Tahoe. Ovadya had rushed to the cabin late last week to clear away brush and set up a sprinkler system that he hoped would help guard against showers of burning embers. A photo posted Tuesday by the California Highway Patrol on Twitter showed flames next to his cabin, which remained untouched.

“It’s surreal to watch these incredible places that I’ve grown up and run around be burned,” he said. “It’s like a slow moving atomic explosion.”

Overnight Monday, Cal Fire stationed crews to keep the blaze out of South Lake Tahoe. In Nevada, officials said the state had developed contingency plans in case the fire crosses the state line. Two of the casinos on Nevada’s side of the Tahoe shore were being used as evacuation centers, even though they were now under an evacuation warning, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said at a press conference Tuesday.

“They’re still operational, but we’re playing that on an hour-by-hour basis,” Sisolak said.

Lake Tahoe, which straddles California and Nevada, typically attracts throngs of crowds over the summer for its beaches, hiking trails and casinos. It also became a popular destination for remote workers from the San Francisco Bay area during the pandemic, sending real estate prices soaring.

Lately, the region has been choked by smoke, forcing tourists to flee and leaving beaches empty. Officials had warned earlier Monday that South Lake Tahoe, with a population of about 22,000, may need to evacuate due to critical fire weather.

“Caldor is a real tough one for us,” Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter said Monday afternoon in a briefing. “We need to be really cognizant that there is fire activity happening in California that we have never seen before.”

California and much of the West will remain hot and dry. The remnants of Hurricane Nora, which struck Mexico over the weekend, will cause heavy rain across Arizona and New Mexico, but that won’t come far enough north to blunt the fire threat.

