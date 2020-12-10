Lake Tahoe to shut down to tourists as California Covid deaths reach new high

Guardian staff and agency
<span>Photograph: Kate Abraham/AP</span>
Photograph: Kate Abraham/AP

California’s Lake Tahoe is temporarily shutting down to outside tourists, the latest economic blow as a deadly surge in coronavirus cases is forcing millions in America’s most populous state back under lockdown restrictions.

The news comes as California saw its deadliest day of the pandemic so far, according to a count by the Los Angeles Times, with more than 219 deaths from the virus recorded on Tuesday.

Large swathes of California went back under the strict lockdown rules over the weekend, with restaurants forced to halt outdoor dining, personal care businesses ordered to close and stores operating at reduced capacity. Residents are asked to stay home except for essential activities, and hotels are barred from accepting most out-of-state guests.

On Tuesday, the greater Sacramento region, which comprises the Lake Tahoe area, joined the group of counties under lockdown because capacity in hospital intensive care units has fallen below 15%.

Related: Crunch time looms for intensive care beds as US faces dark pandemic winter

Officials in the famed lake ski and resort area are urging people to stay away.

Chris Fiore, the communications manager for the city of South Lake Tahoe, said that while ski resorts are permitted to stay open under the order, which exempts outdoor recreation, lodging will be closed except for essential workers and Covid-19 containment measures, such as treatment or housing for homeless people.

“If you are in an area that’s under a stay-at-home order, stay at home,” Fiore said. “We want everyone back to Tahoe as soon as it’s safe but everyone realizes we are stronger together, and safer apart right now.”

“The bottom line is, personal responsibility matters,” he added. “We all need to do our part, stay home and stay safe over the next three weeks and see if we can get Tahoe back to looking the way it is supposed to in the winter time.”

The move is likely to have a sizeable impact on the snow sports industry, which had been readying for a steady stream of visitors after reopening in November.

California’s new stay-at-home orders are being applied regionally, with the state divided into five regions, and are tied to ICU capacity. When available ICU beds dip below 15%, the rules take effect.

The huge southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions are already in the strictest category, and several counties in the San Francisco Bay Area chose to implement their own voluntary orders independent of the state.

The 13-county region encompassing the state capital of Sacramento and Lake Tahoe has an ICU capacity of 11.6% and the order will take effect at 11.59pm Thursday, according to the state department of public health website.

Hospitals across the state are nearing a breaking point. California has seen a roughly 70% increase in ICU admissions in just two weeks, leaving just 1,700 of its 7,800 ICU beds available.

The situation has prompted California’s governor, Gavin Newsom, to bring in hospital staff from outside the state, and to restart emergency hospitals that were created but hardly used when the coronavirus surged last spring.

Despite the pandemic, Lake Tahoe has struggled to contain a surge of tourism as more Californians seek refuge in the outdoors. The summer saw a wave of protests as local residents bristled against outsiders, who flocked to the area for camping and other outdoor activities, bringing with them heavy traffic, garbage and unruly behavior.

Joseph Flannery, a public affairs officer with Tahoe national forest, told the Guardian in September that some campgrounds in the area had experienced a more than 400% increase in occupancy compared to the previous year.

Latest Stories

  • FBI warns state, local police about China targeting people on U.S. soil

    The warning concerns China’s long-standing policy of reaching beyond its borders to target people it accuses of financial crimes, even if they are permanently living abroad.

  • In another universe, Trump beat Biden. Millions of Americans live there.

    In the wake of the presidential election, an alternate reality has taken hold among many Americans in which Joe Biden did not really defeat Donald Trump.

  • After Giuliani visit, Michigan House says nearly 30 have tested positive for Covid this year

    The chamber reported the numbers a week after Rudy Giuliani testified in Lansing and just days after he tested positive for Covid-19.

  • Lebanon’s Hezbollah sues PM's brother over blast accusation

    Lebanon’s Hezbollah is suing the estranged brother of the country’s Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri after he accused the militant group of being responsible for the massive explosion at Beirut’s port earlier this year, a TV station reported Wednesday. Hezbollah’s Al-Manar TV gave no further details about the case filed against Bahaa Hariri, the son of late Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and estranged brother of Saad Hariri. The move came a week after Hezbollah said it was suing former Christian lawmaker Fares Souaid and the website of the right-wing Lebanese Forces party for accusing Hezbollah of being responsible for the Aug. 4 blast that killed more than 200 people and wounded thousands.

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • Prostitution charges against Patriots owner Robert Kraft in a Florida massage parlor scandal were quickly dropped, but sex workers in the case were forced to pay thousands of dollars in fines

    Federal charges were brought against Kraft, 24 other men, and employees at Orchids of Asia Day Spa and Massage in Jupiter, Florida, last year.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in New Orleans

    Explore the most unique properties the Big Easy has to offerOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lawyers' group calls for disciplining Trump legal team over 'dangerous' fraud allegations

    More than 1,000 current and former attorneys, retired judges and justices, law professors, former bar association presidents and concerned citizens have signed an open letter calling on bar associations to disavow the Trump campaign attorneys’ conduct.

  • Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

    Pete Buttigieg is reportedly ready to make his political return — if President-elect Joe Biden can find a suitable place for him.The former South Bend, Indiana, mayor proved a strong contender in the crowded 2020 Democratic primaries before dropping out and endorsing Biden. He's now seeking a spot in the Biden administration, and is a little picky about where he ends up, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Buttigieg's top choice in a Biden administration was reportedly ambassador to the United Nations — a Cabinet-level post in Buttigieg's preferred arena of foreign policy. But Biden passed Buttigieg over for that role, giving it to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who has worked in Foreign Service almost as long as Buttigieg has been alive.It's not that Biden isn't fond of Buttigieg; He has gone so far as to compare the former mayor to his late son Beau. Instead, Biden has been focused on picking women and people of color for his top spots — something that has frustrated those looking for LGBTQ leaders in the Democratic administration, Washington Blade reports. And Buttigieg hasn't made it easy for Biden to include him either. Buttigieg shook off talks of being Biden's Office of Management and Budget director because he wanted a "real Cabinet" position and not a "staff-level" job, a Democratic insider tells Washington Blade. He also reportedly squashed talks of leading the Department of Veterans Affairs.Now, Biden is considering giving Buttigieg a high-profile ambassadorship, potentially even sending him to China, Axios reports. Buttigieg is also reportedly being considered for some remaining domestic roles — something his supporters see as a way to build his profile before another presidential run.More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup The Trumps are reportedly preparing to move out of the White House Biden reportedly selects Katherine Tai as trade representative

  • Portland police and protestors clash in broad daylight

    Protesters outraged with the arrests of seven people at a home where a family was removed in September hurled rocks at officers, sprayed a fire extinguisher at them and damaged police vehicles on Tuesday. The violence happened in broad daylight, and by evening, Mayor Ted Wheeler sent out a statement saying he was authorizing Portland Police “to use all lawful means to end the illegal occupation ... There will be no autonomous zone in Portland." “It’s time for the encampment and occupation to end,” Wheeler said in a statement that also acknowledged the issues the protesters want to fix, such as housing and health care.

  • China summons U.S. diplomat over sanctions, vows retaliation

    China summoned the acting top U.S. diplomat in Beijing on Tuesday to protest U.S. sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong, and vowed to take "reciprocal" retaliation. The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their role in adopting a national security law for Hong Kong and Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

  • Starbucks CEO joins McDonald's and Walmart in calling for Congress to pass another stimulus package

    Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is calling for a new stimulus package to save small businesses, including independent coffee shops across America.

  • ‘Savage:’ Watch an alligator get eaten whole by an unlikely creature at Florida lake

    Normally, alligators do a lot of the consuming in Florida.

  • 17 red states join Texas' lawsuit to throw out blue states' ballots — even though some had the same voting rules

    Texas and a slew of other GOP-leaning states are accusing four blue states of doing the same things they did.Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a lawsuit Tuesday asking the Supreme Court to overturn votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, thus reversing President-elect Joe Biden's win. Seventeen more states signed on to the suit on Wednesday, though they probably won't do much to further the case's very slim chances of success.Essentially, the Texas lawsuit alleges executive officials in the four states that went for Biden improperly tweaked voting rules, thus invalidating their results. But Texas' own Republican governor did exactly the same thing, using an executive order to extend the early voting period for the 2020 election, Reuters' Brad Heath notes. The suit also alleges Pennsylvania's decision to accept late-arriving ballots "raise[s] concerns about election integrity" there, even though Kansas and Mississippi, two supporters in the case, accepted late ballots as well.> The brief also argues that executive officials shouldn't be able to mess with voting rules. But Texas -- the plaintiff in this case, the state they're supporting -- did that very thing. The governor used executive power to extend the early voting period, among other things. pic.twitter.com/aHFUJH9pOD> > -- Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 9, 2020President Trump signaled support for the suit on Wednesday, tweeting that "we will be intervening in the Texas case," but not exactly spelling out what "intervening" meant. Maryland's Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh meanwhile had these harsh words for the suit he would definitely not be joining. > Maryland will NOT be joining the Texaslawsuit. The suit is a cesspool of disproved charges, wild speculation, insupportable arguments and silly gibberish. > > Joe Biden is the President-Elect. https://t.co/kC6UhUwyLm> > -- Brian Frosh (@BrianFrosh) December 9, 2020More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup The Trumps are reportedly preparing to move out of the White House Pete Buttigieg reportedly really wants a Cabinet spot — but not just any Cabinet spot

  • Over 100 arrested in Sydney drug bust

    A major drugs bust across Australia's largest city. Police say the Sydney operation took place over nine days in which they arrested 137 people. They searched cars and suspected dealers on the streets and seized more than $129,000 worth of drugs. The operation was set up as part of an ongoing effort to track down the supply of cocaine across the city. Police also seized just under $84,000 in cash. The wide-ranging operation, they say, resulted in the largest number of arrests in a single sting since 2017. Officers say they detected a significant increase in people calling designated phone numbers for illicit substances to be delivered to their doorsteps since coronavirus restrictions eased in New South Wales. Seventy-seven people have been charged with drug trafficking, while 60 more were charged with drug possession.

  • Source of money behind GOP's new Georgia super PAC a mystery

    A new Republican super political action committee, Peachtree PAC, is starting a $43 million TV ad campaign in Georgia on Wednesday, adding to the surge of money being poured into two Senate runoff elections that will determine control of the chamber and the trajectory of President-elect Joe Biden's agenda. Georgia’s two runoff races kicked off in November after Republican Sens.

  • France's next-generation aircraft carrier will be nuclear-powered, says Macron

    France's next-generation aircraft carrier will be nuclear-powered and replace the national fleet's flagship warship, the Charles de Gaulle, in 2038, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday. The 11th carrier-vessel in the French Navy's history will be built by French defence contractor Naval Group and equipped with the new electromagnetic aircraft launch system developed by U.S. company General Atomics, French officials said.

  • Islamist terrorism hasn’t gone away. As president, Biden will have to confront it | Opinion

    As a string of brutal attacks in France in recent weeks reminds us, Islamist terrorism is far from dead.

  • White House interns don't get paid. A group of more than 200 former interns is calling on Joe Biden to fix that.

    Congressman Tim Ryan told Business Insider he "hopes the White House follows our lead in the House" and makes internships paid positions.

  • Iran says US sanctions hinder access to COVID-19 vaccines

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that U.S. sanctions are making it difficult for Iran to purchase medicine and health supplies from abroad, including COVID-19 vaccines needed to contain the worst outbreak in the Middle East. President Donald Trump's administration has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran's banking sector and its vital oil and gas industry since unilaterally withdrawing the U.S. from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. While the United States insists that medicines and humanitarian goods are exempt from sanctions, restrictions on trade have made many banks and companies across the world hesitant to do business with Iran, fearing punitive measures from Washington.