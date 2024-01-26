Lake Tahoe ski conditions: Resorts close to opening 100% of terrain after recent snowfall

The light snow in December is long in the rear-view mirror for ski resorts in Lake Tahoe.

The recent storms moving through Northern California have led to more snowfall, leaving most ski resorts operating at nearly full capacity.

Heavenly in South Lake Tahoe as of Thursday is reporting 68% of his trails open. Northstar on the other side of the lake is also over 80%. Palisades Tahoe says 191 of its runs are open, with the vast majority of its closed runs being un-groomed, double-black diamond trails.

The University of California’s Central Sierra Snow Lab says the area has seen 20.3 inches of snow over the last seven days. But overall it’s been a relatively slow season for snow accumulation. The snow lab has recorded 105.12 inches of snow in the Sierras, well below the 180.31 inches which was the median measurement fall from 1991 to 2020.

For those traveling to the High Sierra, conditions are expected to be clear until Saturday when there’s “slight chance” of rain amid a high temperature of 52 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of precipitation. Sunday also is expected to be warm with a high temperature of 54.

The forecasts indicate the next chance of snow won’t come until Tuesday, with rain and snow continuing midway through the week.

Boreal is reporting six of their seven lifts are running. Diamond Peak has 90% of its terrain open, Homewood is 62% open, Kirkwood is 100% open, Mt. Rose is 79% open, Soda Springs has 12 of 19 runs open, and Sugar Bowl is 89% open, according to onthesnow.com.