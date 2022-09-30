Lake Township businessman gets 15 years in prison for X-ray billing scheme

A Stark County businessman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.9 million in restitution to Medicare and Medicaid for running a five-year X-ray scheme that included falsely billing for claimed work on patients who had died.

Thomas G. O’Lear, 58, of Lake Township, was convicted in April of defrauding Medicare and Medicaid of nearly $2 million for billing for X-ray-related services that his company, Portable Radiology Services, did not provide. He also was convicted of trying to conceal the fraud and identity theft related to the scheme.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland sentenced O'Lear to 15 years in prison and ordered the repayment.

“This defendant wrongfully believed that he could cheat taxpayers by targeting nursing facilities and using the stolen identifies of vulnerable or deceased individuals to cover up his tracks,” said First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler in a statement from the Department of Justice. “Protecting taxpayers and government healthcare programs from fraud is an important priority for the Department of Justice and law enforcement.”

Portable Radiology Services and Thomas O'Lear's fraud

O'Lear was president of the company that provided portable X-ray-related services to people in nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and long-term care facilities.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, during a five-year period beginning in 2013, O’Lear submitted false claims for reimbursement for thousands of X-rays that he and his business did not complete. That included 151 X-rays to patients on dates after the patients had died.

He also billed Medicare and Medicaid for providing services at nursing facilities on dates when patients were either hospitalized and not on-site at the facilities.

Evidence at trial showed O’Lear took multiple X-rays in one visit and falsely claimed that each had been done on a different day, requiring separate reimbursement for transporting the portable equipment on each date. And he falsely billed for taking multiple images or views of patients when only one view had been done, thereby requiring a greater reimbursement.

According to court documents filed in the case, an audit by a Medicaid MCO showed O’Lear tried to cover up the scheme by creating false medical records, falsifying X-ray images and forging the signatures of his employees and the physician he said had ordered X-rays.

O’Lear submitted fraudulent bills totaling approximately $3.7 million and received approximately $2 million in payments as a result of fraudulent bills, according to federal prosecutors.

"The government submits the defendant's conduct here was outrageous," a sentencing memorandum filed by U.S. attorneys reads. "It was nothing more than greed layered on top of greed gratuitously undertaken primarily to fund his building a new mansion, complete with a pool and landscaping that cost more than most homes in Cleveland."

The fraud, they said, took place over time and even while on the stand as he tried to blame an employee O'Lear fired as soon as he was confronted by investigators about the fraud, according to the filing.

O'Lear asks for leniency

Attorneys for O'Lear had asked the court for a shorter sentence of five years, citing his strong ties to the community, his family and lack of prior convictions.

They also cited his age and health problems, which include compressed disc in his spinal cord that causes him to walk with a limp, according to records filed in the case.

Letters filed with the court described him as "hard-working," "kind-hearted" and "compassionate."

Messages were left Friday seeking comment from O'Lear's attorney.

