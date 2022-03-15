🌱 Lake View Sewer Bill + Shelton Hoops Coach Honored

Good day, people of Tuscaloosa! It's me again, Ryan Phillips, your host of the Tuscaloosa Daily.

Arrest made in Sunday double-murder.

Shelton State basketball coach honored.

Lake View sewer bill update.

Our Shout Out for this Tuesday morning goes to Shelton State Community College men's basketball coach Joe Eatmon, who was named the NJCAA South District Region Coach of the Year. The Bucs (30-4) are set for the second round of the NJCAA Tournament on Tuesday against Odessa College (27-6) at 4:30 p.m.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with two counts of murder after a drive-by shooting Sunday resulted in the deaths of a man and a small child. (Tuscaloosa Patch) In the wake of such senseless violence, one local TV reporter captured emotional moments with the grandparents of the 2-year-old boy slain in the Sunday shooting. (Tim Reid, CBS 42) A Tuscaloosa family is urgently searching to find a 9-year-old girl in Ukraine they hoped to adopt, while a full-scale war threatens the lives of citizens. (Stephen Dethrage, Tuscaloosa Thread) Alabama men's basketball (19-13, 9-9 SEC) may have dropped the last three games heading into the Big Dance at the NCAA Tournament, but here's how coach Nate Oats is working to motivate the Tide ahead of its first round matchup. (Charlie Potter, BamaOnline) Residents of Lake View are hoping that this week will see a constitutional amendment clear a major hurdle on its way to providing much-needed oversight for the city's privately-owned sewer system. (Tuscaloosa Patch)

