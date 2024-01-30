Lake Wales doctor charged with secretly recording female teenage patient as she changed

The exam room at AVA Rehabilitation Clinic in Lake Wales where a teenager told police she found a camera actively recording while she changed.

LAKE WALES — A Lake Wales physical therapist has been arrested and charged with secretly recording a female teenager while she undressed in his office.

Dr. Pola Gayed of AVA Rehabilitation Clinic was arrested Monday by Lake Wales police. Gayed, 37, faces third-degree felony charges of video voyeurism and tampering with evidence.

On Jan. 25, a teenage girl went to the Lake Wales Police Department and said that during one of her physical therapy appointments at AVA Rehabilitation Clinic, 1342 State Road 60 East, she discovered a Ring camera in an examination room where she had changed her clothing, according to a redacted police affidavit.

The teen said on her first visit to Gayed, he asked her to take a video of herself later at home, from the back, while not wearing any clothing above the waist. The teen said Gayed told her to make sure she was not in front of a mirror, but she told the doctor she felt uncomfortable with the request, according to the police affidavit.

The teen retrieved a sports bra from her car to change into in the clinic's bathroom, so her examination could proceed. The teen was provided with a towel, and an office assistant, who was not identified, helped make sure she was properly covered during the visit.

The teen told police she attended her next four physical therapy appointments alone. There was no office assistant present during these visits. The teen said Gayed instructed her to change in the exam room, taking off her top and bra, not the bathroom as she had previously done. The patient was provided with a "thin paper" top to wear during treatment, which she said was so thin it ripped once.

Unlike her first visit, the teen said she was not provided with a towel to cover her chest and did not ask because she felt uncomfortable and "did not want to make an issue, so she remained silent," according to the police affidavit.

On Jan. 24, the teen said she was at her last scheduled appointment when Gayed instructed her to take off her top and bra in the exam area. A retractable curtain was used to separate the area, similar to a hospital. While getting undressed, the teen said she noticed a Ring camera between two boxes full of physical therapy equipment, with a light that was illuminated blue in color. It was against the wall and facing the exam table.

Lake Morton killings: Jury hears Marcelle Waldon's voice in video of arrest interview after killings

Ring Cameras have a blue light that illuminates while the camera is actively recording.

The teen said was topless when she discovered the camera, according to a police affidavit, but continued through the appointment without saying anything to Gayed.

Lake Wales police obtained a search warrant on Jan. 25 for Ring user account data linked to the address of the physical therapy office. The police found three Ring devices registered to the address with the account name of Pola Gayed. The locations of the three cameras were noted as back door, front office and hallway location, according to the police affidavit.

Lake Wales police obtained video from Ring of the devices labeled "front office" and "back door." There were two relevant videos from the back door camera identified, according to police, which appear to show Gayed entering the back room of the clinic holding something that matches the description of a Ring camera and placing it in a locker. A second video shows Gayed entering the area, walking to the locker and removing the device before leaving the area, according to police.

Lake Wales police said the Ring camera identified as "Hallway" in Gayed's account had no video data as of 2:57 p.m., when the teen can be seen leaving from physical therapist's office at 3:17 p.m.

Lakes Wales police said the location of this Ring camera is currently unknown.

Sara-Megan Walsh can be reached at swalsh@theledger.com or 863-802-7545. Follow on X @SaraWalshFl.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lake Wales police charge doctor with recording female patient changing