Lake Wales Police canine killed during a shooting in Polk County

One fallen canine was carried in a procession Wednesday after being killed in a shooting, the Lake Wales Police Department said.

Lake Wales Police Officer Jared Joyner’s K-9 partner Max died this morning in Polk County.

The procession started at 11:45 a.m. at the Lake Wales police station and went to the medical examiner’s office in Winter Haven for a necropsy.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office K-9 deputies joined the procession.

PCSO said the suspect was a violent convicted felon. The suspect, who has died, shot the LWPD canine in the city. No other officers were injured except Max.

