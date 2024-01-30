Lake Wales police give details on doctor accused of illegally recording minor patient in changing room

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WFLA) — The Lake Wales Police Department arrested a doctor Monday after he was charged with video voyeurism.

According to detectives, Dr. Pola Gayed of Ava Rehab Clinic was accused of using a hidden Ring Camera to record a minor patient in a changing room.

You can watch the press conference in the video player above once it starts 10 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.