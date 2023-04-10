Two men are dead following a hostage situation at the north end of Lindsey Place in Lake Wales, according to a Polk County Sheriff's Office news release.

The hostage situation occurred during the early morning hours Monday inside a home on Lindsey Place at Tartan Loop and involved the suspect and the suspect's adult stepson, the Sheriff's Office said.

Further details are expected when Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Lake Wales Police Chief Chris Velasquez hold a press briefing at 10 a.m. about the incident.,

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Lake Wales standoff leaves two men dead, Polk sheriff says