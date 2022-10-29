Lake Worth Beach man arrested in hit-and-run after victim dies three weeks after crash

File art

LAKE WORTH BEACH — A 60-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was arrested Friday afternoon in hit-and-run crash Sept. 17 that left a pedestrian dead, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Stacey Abo, 65, of Lake Worth Beach, died Oct. 9, more than three weeks after she was struck by a 1997 Ford F-150 that deputies said was driven by Ivan Acevedo Gonzalez.

Jail records show Acevedo Gonzalez is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on $250,000 bail. He is facing a charge of hit-and-run in a crash involving death, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Abo was struck as she used the pedestrian crosswalk to cross 10th Avenue North at Boutwell Road at about 8:51 a.m. Sept. 17, deputies said. The impact threw Abo onto the pavement, where she landed on the shoulder of the avenue.

Acevedo Gonzalez allegedly fled the scene, but road patrol deputies located the Ford F-150 in a nearby industrial area, where it had been abandoned. The vehicle had damage to the passenger's-side front-quarter panel and grill area, deputies said.

Abo was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center, where she later died.

Anyone convicted of a hit-and-run crash involving a fatality faces a minimum of four years and up to 30 years in prison.

Jorge Milian is a journalist covering Boynton Beach and Lake Worth Beach at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jmilian@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter at Caneswatch.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Hit-and-run arrest: Woman dies 3 weeks after Lake Worth Beach crash