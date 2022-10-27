Lake Worth district middle school placed on lockdown after student receives photo of gun

A Lake Worth district middle school in Fort Worth was placed on lockdown Thursday after police and Lake Worth ISD said a school resource officer received reports of someone possibly near the school with a gun.

Lake Worth police said there was no active threat but a large police presence was on the campus of Lucyle Collins Middle School on Thursday afternoon.

According to a police incident detail report from Fort Worth police, which includes preliminary information provided to officers responding to a 911 call, someone used AirDrop, a Bluetooth feature on Apple products, to send a photo of a gun to a student’s cell phone. Because of the nature of AirDrop, the sender and recipient have to be close to each other.

Fort Worth police responded to the call around 1:20 p.m. Thursday. The police report included a note that “Lake Worth [police] has all their units at school.”

The school district said the photograph showed a gun in front of the school.

Lake Worth police announced on Twitter that “out of an abundance of caution” they would conduct a methodical search of the campus.

There were plans to evacuate students to a different location to be reunited with parents, according to Lake Worth police. About 30 minutes later, Lake Worth police confirmed there was no threat at the school and that district officials were working on procedures for how students would be released from the school Thursday.

No active threat has been found at Collins Middle School. @LakeWorthISD is working with campus leaders to determine release procedures. There is a large law enforcement presence on campus, but only out of an abundance of caution. Thank your for your patience! — Lake Worth Police Department (@lakeworthpd) October 27, 2022

The school district said on Twitter that the lockdown was transitioned to a hold after police confirmed there was no active threat at the school and that students were released as normal with an increased police presence.

A spokesperson for the district did not immediately respond to a Star-Telegram request for additional information. Fort Worth police did not respond to a request for details.