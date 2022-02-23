Lake Worth man, 26, indicted in death of Euless police officer in drunk driving crash

A 26-year-old man was indicted Wednesday in connection to the death of a Euless police officer in late November.

Dylan Molina, of Lake Worth, faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter, which is a second-degree felony, and three charges of intoxication assault, which are third-degree felonies.

According to police, Molina was behind the wheel of a vehicle on Nov. 27 with a blood alcohol level of 0.16, twice the legal limit, when he ran a red light in Lake Worth and crashed into Euless Detective Alejandro “Alex” Cervantes’ car that was carrying the Euless detective, his wife and two young sons.

Cervantes was killed in the crash and his wife remained hospitalized for weeks.

Molina’s blood test also found the presence of THC — the active ingredient in marijuana — according to records provided to police by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.