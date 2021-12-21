A Lake Worth man faces 25 years in federal prison for producing child porn of six-year-old

A Lake Worth man — and a registered sex offender — pleaded guilty on Friday to producing child pornography of a six-year-old boy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida announced in a news release sent Monday.

Robert Dunn agreed in writing on social media to receive photos from Tonya Bagley, a 43-year-old woman from Colorado, showing her “performing oral sex” on a six-year-old boy, the office said.

Bagley, who was in Colorado, took the photos and sent the child sexual abuse images to the 46-year-old man through a social media messenger application, according to the office.

Law enforcement officers arrested Dunn at his home on March 10, 2020, and later the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Bagley at her Colorado home, the office said.

Dunn pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiring to produce, receive, and possess child pornography, the office said. U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman will sentence Dunn in federal court in Miami on Feb. 25.

Dunn faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 120 years, the office said.

Dunn is registered as a sex offender in the Sexual Offenders and Predators registry of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In 2014, he was found guilty in Manatee County of traveling to meet a minor to commit an unlawful sexual offense and of attempting a lewd and lascivious battery sex with a victim between 12 and 15 years old, FDLE’s registry shows.

Bagley sentenced to 20 years in prison in May

Bagley pleaded guilty on Dec. 10, 2020, in the West Palm Beach federal court to conspiring to produce child pornography and transmitting information about a minor, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the news release.

On May 19, 2021, U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks sentenced Bagley to 20 years in a federal prison. Additionally, the judge ordered Bagley to pay restitution to the abused boy, the office noted.

Bagley — now a registered sex offender — is incarcerated, according to the Sexual Offenders and Predators registry of the FDLE.