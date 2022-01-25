Lake Worth officer who hit man with SUV later fatally shot teen in Fort Worth, police say

A Lake Worth officer who was sued Monday and accused of using excessive force in a 2020 arrest later fatally shot a teen in Fort Worth in 2021, police said Tuesday.

Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian plans to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to address former officer Jonathan Granado’s involvement in the shooting.

Granado chose to resign in December, the chief said Monday at a news conference about the lawsuit and the 2020 incident. Granado could not be reached for comment.

The fatal shooting occurred after Lake Worth police were involved in a pursuit on the morning of Sept. 3, and chased a car into Fort Worth before the suspects’ vehicle became disabled. Three suspects ran in different directions, and one of them — who was armed with a handgun — pointed it at an officer, police have said..

Granado fired at the 18-year-old, killing him, according to Manoushagian.

On Monday, a federal lawsuit was filed against Granado, accusing him of using excessive force when he hit a fleeing suspect with a police vehicle during an arrest in November 2020 in Lake Worth.

That suspect, Dustin Bates, was seriously injured. Bates was charged with evading arrest and drug possession, but those charges were dismissed in August.

Lake Worth police suspended Granado for two weeks for violating department policies related to the safe operation of a vehicle, the police chief said. In March, a Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict the officer in connection with the crash.

Granado was on administrative duty during the crash investigation and later returned to active duty. The fatal shooting occurred in September, and Granado resigned from from the force in December.

In the early hours of Sept. 3, Lake Worth police started to chase the driver of a vehicle, who was going 88 mph in a 65 mph zone on Interstate 820, for a traffic stop when the suspects turned off their lights, Manoushagian said at a Sept. 3 news conference.

Police pursued the vehicle into Fort Worth, which ended in a foot chase on Horne Street, near Interstate 30 and Camp Bowie Boulevard in Fort Worth, the police chief said.

.During the chase, the officers were told that the vehicle had been involved in similar incidents with White Settlement police and that the occupants should be considered armed and dangerous, Manoushagian said.

The car had hit a curb on Horne Street, disabling a tire, and the suspects got out and ran in separate directions, the chief said.

At some point, Granado said, “Gun, gun, gun, he’s got a gun,” before shooting the man, the chief said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the suspect who was killed as Estevan Ramirez, 18, of Fort Worth.

At the time of the fatal shooting, Lake Worth police did not identify the officer involved in the shooting or say if any disciplinary action was taken against the officer.

In the federal lawsuit filed in Fort Worth, Bates said he was riding a motorcycle on Nov. 23, 2020, in Lake Worth when Granado pulled in behind him and radioed that he could not see Bates’ license plate, according to court documents.

Seconds later, Granado gave the license plate number to dispatch, and authorities determined it did not match the motorcycle Bates was driving, according to the lawsuit. Manoushagian said police later determined the motorcycle was not stolen.

Granado turned on his overhead lights, signaling he was pulling over Bates for a traffic stop because of the license plate issue.

Bates did not pull over, and he accelerated and drove away from the Lake Worth officer.

After a brief pursuit, Bates exited the highway, but he lost control of the motorcycle, which went down in a grassy area.

Bates stood up and began to run into a field as he saw the Lake Worth officer approaching at a high rate of speed.

Seconds later, Bates said, the officer “ran over” him with the vehicle, and he suffered three fractured ribs, a broken right leg and a fractured spine in the incident, which was captured on the officer’s dash camera video.

The police chief said in a Monday news conference that Granado braked as he exited the highway and followed Bates into a field, but his patrol vehicle slid on wet grass and accidentally struck Bates at about 45 mph.