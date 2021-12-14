Lake Worth police arrest 59-year-old in connection to Monday stabbing

A suspect, in connection to a Lake Worth stabbing Monday afternoon that left one with serious injuries, is now in custody.

Hubert Burdick, 59, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Lake Worth police announced through social media Monday evening.

The stabbing occurred near the 7000 block of Najavo Trail around 2:30 p.m. Police said an altercation in the parking lot of a nearby gas station led to the incident.

Burdick reportedly fled the scene prior to police arrival, but was identified, and arrested hours after the stabbing. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in serious, but stable, condition Monday afternoon.