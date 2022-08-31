Lake Worth police arrest man suspected of stealing car with four children inside

Police in Lake Worth have arrested the man they said on Aug. 20 stole a car with four children inside and then ran from police when they caught up with him, according to a tweet from the police chief.

Matthew Minton, 35, was found by police at a nearby hotel, Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said on Twitter.

Police said Minton stole the vehicle while the driver was going into a restaurant near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road in Lake Worth to pick up a food order. She left the car unlocked with her four children inside when they believe Minton stole the vehicle and drove it a few blocks north on Boat Club Road.

Police found the car abandoned in the parking lot of a Dollar General on that road. All the children were safe.

He’s facing charges for four counts of abandoning or endangering a child and one count of theft of property, all five felonies, according to police. If found guilty of the four involving endangerment of the children, Minton would face up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.