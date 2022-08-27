Lake Worth police ID suspect they say stole a car with four small children inside

Lake Worth police have identified the man they say they suspect of stealing a delivery driver’s vehicle Aug. 20 while her four small children were inside, according to a post on Facebook.

Matthew Aaron Minton, 35, is wanted for four counts of abandoning or endangering a child and one count of theft of property, all five felonies, according to police.

Police said Minton stole the vehicle while the driver was going into a restaurant near Rocky Point Trail and Boat Club Road in Lake Worth to pick up a food order. She left the car unlocked with her four children inside when they believe Minton stoke the vehicle and drove it a few blocks north on Boat Club Road.

Police found the car abandoned in the parking lot of a Dollar General on that road. All the children were safe.

Minton ran from officers when they reached the scene, but was captured on surveillance video, according to police.

Police said help from the community helped them to identify Minton as a suspect and are now asking the community for information that could help them in locating him.

Anybody with information on Minton’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at LWCID@lakeworthtx.org or 817-237-1224. While he is still at large, police said they have no cause to believe he is currently a danger to the public.

If found guilty of the four involving endangerment of the children, Minton would face up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.