Lake Worth police investigate stabbing; man critically injured, authorities say

Police in Lake Worth were investigating a stabbing in the 7000 block of Navajo Trail on Monday afternoon, with officers and detectives on scene and a perimeter set up to search for a suspect, the department said.

A spokesman for MedStar said a man was transported to a hospital from the scene in critical condition.

Lake Worth police said that, around 2:10 p.m., an altercation in the parking lot of a gas station led to the man being stabbed. Police said around 3:50 they were still following up leads to identify a suspect but did not have anybody in custody.

In a Facebook post, the department asked people to avoid the area, near Navajo Burgers, in a gas station at the intersection of Navajo Trail and Intestate 820.

Lake Worth and Fort Worth police were searching for a suspect who fled prior to officers’ arrival, according to the post.

If you see something out of the ordinary or have any information that could assist police in identifying a suspect, call LWPD dispatch at 817-237-1224, police said.