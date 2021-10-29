Lake Worth police search for man who stole over $1,700 in Dallas Cowboys merchandise

Lake Worth police took to social media Thursday night to ask the public’s help in finding a man who stole over $1,700 in Dallas Cowboys gear Monday.

The man took 17 jerseys and six hats from a local retailer, according to a Facebook post by the department. The man is allegedly connected with similar thefts in a nearby community, according to the post.

Security camera still shots show the man wearing a camouflage patterned pullover jacket and blue pants. The man left the scene in a dark SUV with a rack on the roof, according to the department.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact the Lake Worth Police Department at LWCID@lakeworthtx.org.