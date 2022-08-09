Lake Worth shooting began as domestic dispute, police say; the suspect is in custody

A person was shot on Monday in the upper leg in Lake Worth by an assailant whom police arrested.

The male victim was shot about 3 p.m. in the 4500 block of Hodgkins Road in a matter that began as a domestic dispute, Lake Worth police said.

The victim was taken in serious condition to a hospital, police said.

Police arrested Nicholas Matteson, 22, in connection with the shooting. Police did not immediately release the offense on which Matteson was arrested.